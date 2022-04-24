Eagles soar to titles

PALMDALE — Lancaster senior tennis player Gabriel Perey had a little extra to celebrate on his birthday on Saturday.
The newly minted 18-year-old won the Golden League singles title, completing an undefeated league season and qualifying for CIF-Southern Section Individuals in the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament at Palmdale High School.
It was the second league title for Perey, who won the doubles title with Aaron Johnston last season.
“After doubles, it’s just an amazing opportunity because of the help of coach (David) Garcia,” Perey said. “Since last summer, ever since I picked up with him, I’ve been improving so much. Today, it really all paid off.
“All of my thanks goes to Garcia and our team, the whole team, my family, my parents. Without them I wouldn’t have exceeded in tennis as much as I do now.”
He also got to watch his friends and teammates qualify in doubles as Lancaster senior Aaron Meas and freshman Fabio Iqbal defeated teammates Cooper Larson and Nick Sanchez, 6-1, 6-0, to win the doubles championship.
“I’m really happy,” Perey said.
Perey defeated Quartz Hill freshman Kolbe Adams in the championship match, 6-1, 6-4.
“He’s a pretty good player,” Perey said of Adams. “He’s consistent.”
Perey started the tournament with a bye before defeated Littlerock’s Ivan Milan 10-1 in the quarterfinals and Quartz Hill’s Minh Hoang, 6-1, 6-0, in the semifinals.
“Today, I felt a little off in my first two matches,” Perey said. “But I picked up the pace with Kolbe. He’s a good player and he gave me some pace and I was able to keep up with him. He gave me good rallies too.”
Adams was a surprise finalist as the No. 3 seed in the tournament knocked off No. 2-seeded senior Antonio Solis of Eastside in one of the best matches of the day.
Solis won the first set 6-4, but Adams bounced back with a 6-2 win in the second set to force a third-set tiebreaker.
“He beat me in the first set, the second set I did pretty good against him and I played the tiebreaker of my life after that,” Adams said. “(In the second set) I came in with more of a confident mindset, more focusing less on game technique that you can’t get away with on people like Antonio, and more on fundamentals and just play a bit more aggressive.”
Solis led 7-0 in the 10-point tiebreaker, but Adams fought back to win the next eight points and take an 8-7 lead. Both players had their chances to close out the match, but it finally ended with Adams winning 17-15.
“It was the pressure of necessity,” Adams said. “There was no second chance. I kind of had that, it’s now or never (mindset). I didn’t want to play my friend Minh (in the third-place match). I wanted at least one of us to go to CIF. If my boy Minh ain’t gonna go, then I’ve got to go.”
It was a bit of a heartbreaker for Solis, who was trying to become the first Eastside boys tennis player to reach CIF Individuals.
“The first set, it was going pretty well,” Solis said. “The second set, I was just done physically and mentally I was just done. And then during the tiebreaker, I just pulled myself together again, because I was up 7-0. And then the same thing from earlier happened. I wouldn’t give up, but I couldn’t get that one extra point that I needed.”
Adams defeated Palmdale’s Henry Marciano, 8-0, in the first round before a 10-3 victory over Highland’s Samuel Han in the quarterfinals.
“I felt pretty good about those,” Adams said. “My match set against Samuel, it was pretty back and forth for awhile. It was 2-2 and then I started to break away.”
In the championship match, Adams again found a way to fight to a 4-3 lead before Perey pulled away by winning the final three games.
“I started to catch on to his game and tried to copy his stroke and it worked, sort of,” Adams said. “I feel like it’s important to learn from not only what your opponent does, but the patterns and how they fit. Even though he beat me in the end, I did find a couple of things. I felt like he was too aggressive at the net occasionally … and I just tried to hit him a shot at the net as far as I can.”
Adams is happy to be representing Quartz Hill at CIF.
“I’m just happy to be here, man,” Adams said. “I came into the season thinking I was going to be something like No. 1 doubles. I started in three singles and I’ve just been climbing from there.”
Solis defeated Hoang in the third-place match, 6-3, 6-2, finishing as the first alternate for CIF, while Hoang is the second alternate.
“I’m perfectly happy with getting third place,” Solis said. “Third place isn’t bad. I tried my best, so I’m happy with that.”
Solis started the day with an 8-0 victory over Lancaster’s Emanuel Rubalcava and then defeated Knight’s Kahenu Samuel, 10-0, in the quarterfinals.
Hoang defeated Knight’s Ethan Chavez 8-0 in the first round and topped Highland’s Manny Coronado, 10-0, in the quarterfinals.
In other first-round matches: Milan def. Antelope Valley’s Isaac Calderon 8-1; Coronado def. Eastside’s Cristopher Rojas 8-0, Han def. Littlerock’s John Altermonito 8-0 and Samuel defeated Antelope Valley’s Joshue Jarengue 8-4.
Meas was mainly a singles player throughout the regular league season, and would have been ranked third in the singles bracket. But, instead, he teamed up with Iqbal and the two went on a title run. The two teamed up for one match during the regular season and are both in ROTC.
“We have that chemistry, but playing together for the first time today, it brings true friendship and real chemistry,” Meas said. “It feels great. I think I really deserve this getting first place. I really worked hard for this, but bringing someone along with me is actually pretty fun.”
It was an accomplishment for Iqbal in his freshman campaign.
“It’s just crazy,” Iqbal said. “It’s my first time being in this (tournament) and I get to win.”
The duo had a tough semifinal match against Knight’s Elmer Avila and Matthew Martinez, who also played singles for most of the season.
Meas and Iqbal won in a third-set tiebreaker, 6-1, 2-6, 10-5.
“That was pretty good,” Meas said. “We won the first set pretty good and we were like, ‘Oh, we got this.’ But, second set, they came in hard and they were actually getting a momentum on winning, so we had to stop that real quick in the third set and we won 10-5.”
The duo started the tournament with an 8-0 victory over Eastside’s Michael Pieniaszek and Jouel Bautista and moved to a 10-4 win over Highland’s Jesse Loera and Jacob Roybal in the quarterfinals.
They are also excited to get to experience CIF with their teammates.
“It’s actually pretty fun,” Meas said. “Who knew that two doubles and a singles were actually going to go in the top league and play against really good people. We’re just trying to represent Lancaster High School. Thank you to Gabriel and the coach for helping us. It feels great to win this and move on.”
Larson and Sanchez were undefeated throughout the entire Golden League regular season, but they came up against their talented teammates in the finals.
“I wanted it in the second set,” Sanchez said. “Aaron is that much better of a player.”
Added Larson: “He really is. He’s got really good serves, they’re pretty difficult to get back for me. That’s the big thing because obviously if you can’t get a serve in, you can’t play and if you can’t return a serve, you know.”
Lancaster’s No. 1 duo had a bye in the first round before defeating Littlerock’s Pablo Jimenez and Tanner Briggs in the quarterfinals.
“The second match against Littlerock, it went pretty well,” Larson said, admitting he had some nerves to start the tournament. “They’re nice guys, they’re good players. I enjoyed that much.”
They went on to defeat Knight’s Douglas Cardona and Sahildeep Gill 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals. The Eagles hadn’t played against Cardona and Gill before.
“We had to adapt to what they were doing pretty quickly and I’d say we did that,” Larson said.
Larson and Sanchez had to wait awhile for their semifinal match to begin as Cardona and Gill pulled out a tiebreak victory, 10-9 (5), over Quartz Hill’s Diego Caseras and Daniel Campos.
But Larson and Sanchez were happy to get good competition from the Hawks.
“I liked the semifinal match a lot, because it was a competition,” Sanchez said. “I really like tennis, I really like running crosscourt and getting the shots in, that’s one of the most satisfying things for me. So that match was a very satisfying match to play.”
While the two Lancaster teams battled for first, there were two Knight teams battling for third. Avila and Martinez came out on top, defeating teammates Cardona and Gill 7-6 (4).
Avila and Martinez topped Littlerock’s Angel Castro and Skyler Field, 8-4, in the first round before beating No. 2-seeded Syed Islam and Noah Brand, from Quartz Hill, 10-3, in the quarterfinals.
Cardona and Gill defeated Highland’s Kai Mateo and Richard Nil, 8-1, in the first round before their long quarterfinal win.
In other first-round doubles matches: Jimenez and Briggs def. Antelope Valley’s Itrell Mitchell and Ruben Serna 8-0; and Caseras and Campos def. Palmdale’s Walle Maza and Kevin Torres 8-1.
The team playoffs won’t be announced until May 2 and CIF Individuals will take place on May 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.