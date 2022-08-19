Eagles soar past Spirits in comeback

LANCASTER — It felt like a sauna inside Lancaster’s gymnasium.
But that didn’t bother the Eagles as they turned up the heat on Paraclete.
Both teams will remember this match, both good and bad.
Lancaster trailed 23-18 in the third set, already down two sets, but somehow pulled off the improbable comeback against the visiting Spirits in thrilling fashion with a 23-25, 10-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-11 victory in front of a raucous crowd, Thursday night, at Lancaster High School.
“We wanted it more, so we just pushed,” Lancaster’s Trinity Bouldin said. “We worked really hard in the final three sets. It was a tough match overall for us. We worked so hard together as a team.”
Lancaster (1-0) grabbed a 20-16 lead in the first set with energy from the bench and from its partisan crowd. Following a side out, however, Paraclete rallied on serves from Sofi Aranzazu as she reeled off six consecutive points to give her team a 23-20 lead.
Back came the Eagles to even the set at 23-23, but a service error from Lancaster followed by a hitting error sealed the set for the Spirits (1-1).
Paraclete took that momentum into the second set, and it got help from Lancaster’s offense, which went into a coma. The Spirits built leads of 6-2, 11-3 and 16-5. The Eagles, which were plagued by service errors the majority of the match, had four in the second set. They finished with 23 on the night.
“In the beginning, we weren’t serving very well, but we started to take our time and we found the open spots,” said Lancaster’s Daisy Galvan, who led her team with 11 kills and three blocks. “Overall, we just talked more on the court and focused more on the game. I think they think they had us in the third set. Our energy was down in the beginning, even mine, but we picked it up and it made us play better. We’ll take a lot from this match.”
The Eagles led 8-6 in the third set but, following another service error which trimmed the lead to one, Salina Baldonado scored eight straight points on serve for the Spirits, including two kills and a block by Jaydin Watts, to grab a 15-8 lead.
Watts finished with 11 kills and four blocks. Teammate Ashley Cox had three kills and three blocks, while Grace Calandri added four kills. Sofia Vasquez and Andrea Barrientos had three kills each.
The critical point in the match came with the Spirits leading 23-18. A kill by Galvan cut the lead to 23-19. A hitting error by Paraclete, followed by two consecutive kills by Bouldin, inched the Eagles closer as they trailed by one, 23-22. An error by Lancaster gave the Spirits match point, 24-22.Lancaster, however, was able to stave that off following two kills and two aces by Bouldin.
“I wouldn’t call this a disappointment,” Watts said. “Their energy just overtook ours. They wanted it more than we did. Our energy went down, it was there, but not all the time.
“Some girls just focused on what they needed to do instead of just playing. This will be a big learning experience for us. It will open a lot of eyes.”
The Eagles trailed 5-3 to open the fourth set, but went on an 8-0 run to lead 11-5. From there, Lancaster won eight of the next 12 points to earn a seemingly comfortable 19-9 lead. Paraclete rallied by winning 12 of the next 17 points to put a scare in the Eagles as they led 24-21. Galvan finished the set with a kill, sending the match to a fifth.
The momentum, the crowd and the energy level were all on Lancaster’s side. With the scored tied 5-5, the Eagles won five consecutive points, including a kill by Camryn Boyer, who came alive in the fifth set, and four straight hitting errors by the Spirits. Lancaster held off a late rally by Paraclete to complete the comeback.
“We got in our own heads,” Barrientos said. “We could have pushed more. The whole game was about who wanted it more and clearly, they did.
“We’ll definitely learn from this. Our defense could’ve been better, and we could’ve played smarter, but we kept fighting.”
Bouldin, Boyer and Mya Colquitt each finished with seven kills. Colquitt added three blocks and Karissa Galvan and Ke’Auni Brokenbough had two kills each.
