Eagles’ season ends

LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys tennis team fought until the end, but couldn’t get the key wins it needed in a 10-8 loss to Garey in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Wednesday at Antelope Valley College.
“It’s just unfortunate, (Garey’s) doubles were good and they just knew how to win an extra few points than our team,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said. “Overall, I’m beyond proud of this team and what we were able to accomplish.”
The loss ended a historic season for the Eagles (16-2), who won their first undefeated Golden League title and third overall after sharing twice with Quartz Hill.
It was a big change from last year’s COVID season where they finished second, despite being without a full team some matches.
“They worked their butts off to actually get to this point,” Lancaster senior Aaron Meas said. “Sad to say that we lost, 8-10, pretty close. Some things we need to work on as a team.”
Lancaster senior singles players Gabriel Perey and Aaron Meas both swept all three of their sets, despite challenges for each one.
Perey, the Golden League singles champion, toughed out his first set for 7-6 (7-2) tiebreaker victory.
“It was just so hot and it was kind of hard to focus,” Perey said. “But with coach helping me on the side, he told me what I could do to be better and I just used his advice and I pulled through the match.”
He moved on to win his second set 6-3 and his third set 6-0.
“It feels good to be undefeated,” Perey said. “But I’m also glad to see the improvement from my teammates. They work so hard and I think they deserve to keep playing tennis, keep playing for the team and keep our program going.”
Meas also struggled in his first set, but came away with a 7-5 victory.
“That first one, I don’t know,” Meas said. “It could have went a different way, I could have beat him even more. But, I kept on seeing Gabriel’s score and I was like, ‘C’mon, if he’s doing it, I have to do it.’ Thanks to him also for helping push me through.”
Then, in his second set, he got a cramp in his calf, which distracted him for a few games before he fought through for another 7-5 victory.
“On game two, I was serving and I jumped and my calf started cramping,” Meas said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, no way. Not right now!’ Then I was like, ‘I have to win this for my team.’”
Aside from drinking pickle juice and eating several bananas, Meas said getting instruction from Garcia was a key to his win.
“I talked to coach and he told me different ways to win the point,” Meas said. “So, I kept on slicing because (my opponent) kept on slicing back. I had to get under the ball and give it back to him. Thanks to (Garcia) I actually had the courage to fight back and keep on going.”
Meas finished with a 6-3 victory in the final set of the day.
“That rest was like, ‘Oh, thank God,’” Meas said.
Garcia was pleased with the fight in his top two singles players.
“I’m beyond proud of Aaron and Gabe for having such tough matches,” Garcia said. “I thought I was going to have to pull both of them out after the second, or the first (sets), but they were so determined to stay and play and finish up. And to win, I think it takes a different type of player to do that.”
Lancaster’s No. 1 doubles team of Nick Sanchez and Cooper Larson struggled in their first few sets, dropping their first one 6-1 before falling in a tiebreaker 7-6 (7-3).
But the duo, which went undefeated in the Golden League, came back strong in their final set, winning 6-1.
At No. 2 doubles for the Eagles, Fabio Iqbal and Charles Liggins won a 6-4 set in their first match of the day, but fell 6-3 and 6-2 in their final sets.
“In doubles, there could have been different ways we could have won,” Garcia said. “But, all-in-all, I’m proud of them because they fought until the end. They were focused.”
While this was the final team match for Lancaster, five of its players still have at least one more day of competition at CIF Individuals on May 19.
Perey will be playing singles.
Meas and Iqbal, who won the Golden League tournament, will team up in doubles, while Sanchez and Larson, who finished second in the GL tournament, will also team up in doubles at CIF.
“I’m excited for that,” Meas said. “I know there’s going to be a lot of competition, so I’m going to talk with Fabio and help him improve. Even though he’s a freshman, I see a lot of skill in him. I want to unlock those untouched potentials and make him a better player and a better student.”
Overall, Garcia was just extremely pleased with his team’s effort, not just Wednesday, but throughout the season.
“There was a lot of expectation built this season, not just from our school, but from just people outside of our community because of the players that we had,” Garcia said. “I think, overall, with expectation comes pressure and I think they did a very good job in handling that and exceeding expectations, even mine as a coach. They performed very well.”
