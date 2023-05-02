 Skip to main content
Boys Tennis | Golden League Finals

Eagles, Royals win GL singles, doubles titles

PALMDALE — The Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament for boys tennis on Saturday was one of the most competitive days for the sport in recent years.

Three of the four semifinal matches — two in doubles and one in singles — went to third-set tiebreakers. The singles championship and third-place match also went to three sets, as well as the third-place doubles match.

