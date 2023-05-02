Eagles, Royals win GL singles, doubles titles

PALMDALE — The Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament for boys tennis on Saturday was one of the most competitive days for the sport in recent years.
Three of the four semifinal matches — two in doubles and one in singles — went to third-set tiebreakers. The singles championship and third-place match also went to three sets, as well as the third-place doubles match.
Lancaster sophomore singles player Fabio Iqbal won two three-setters to win the Golden League singles title. He was also part of the winning doubles team during his freshman year, making him a two-time champ.
“It feels great,” a smiling Iqbal said. “I’m exhausted. I was about to fall sometimes, but I kept myself up and thank God I won.”
Iqbal and Quartz Hill sophomore Kolbe Adams battled for the league title in the championship match. Iqbal won 6-2, 6-7 (1), 10-6.
“The first set went pretty well,” Iqbal said. “I breezed through it. I was playing well, confident with all my shots. Second set, we had some trouble. I started getting nervous. I felt a lot of pressure in my mind. He was getting into my head sometimes. I was able to fight back.”
Iqbal was up 4-1 in the second set, but soon found himself trailing 5-4. Then he called for a line judge. Throughout the second set and third-set tiebreaker, four of Adams’ calls were overruled by the line judge in favor of Iqbal, including match point.
“Four of my line calls got overturned by the line judge,” Adams said. “I think he was wrong, personally, but me and Fabio played great and I look forward to playing him more in the future.”
In all, Adams was pleased with the competitiveness of the match and being able to get back into it after losing the first set 6-2.
“I’m not necessarily happy with my performance in the first set,” Adams said. “I feel like was playing too tentatively,” Adams said. “I think I was using my Douglas (Cardona) strategy on Fabio instead of a Fabio strategy against Fabio.
“I’m very happy with my performance in the second set. I feel like a lot of people would just give up when they’re down that far. 4-1 is something that a lot of people just think is over. But I’m happy with the fact that I brought it back. That was a great tiebreak playing for the second set.”
It was the second straight second-place for Adams, who lost to Lancaster’s Gabe Perey in the final last year.
“I’m trying not to make a habit out of second place,” Adams said with a laugh.
Iqbal had to defeat Quartz Hill junior Minh Hoang in the semifinals, where he played another third-set tiebreaker, finally outlasting Hoang 6-1, 4-6, 10-8.
“Minh was playing great,” Iqbal said. “I’ve never seen him play at the level he did. He gave me his best and I respect him a lot. It was a great tiebreaker. It was 10-8, so it was very close. Hard shots, long rallies.”
Iqbal had a bye in the first round before defeating Knight’s Abraham Garcia 10-2 in the second round.
“I definitely couldn’t have done it without (my teammates),” Iqbal said. “They gave me a lot of energy in that last one.”
Adams defeated Knight’s Douglas Cardona 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals, avenging a loss to Cardona in the regular season.
Adams also had a bye in the first round, before defeating his opponent from Antelope Valley 10-1 in the second round.
Cardona defeated Hoang 6-2, 3-6, 10-3 in the singles third-place match. He got there by beating Littlerock’s Jaxson Hernandez 8-0 in the first round and battling Lancaster’s Nick Sanchez for a 10-9 (5) victory in the second round before facing Adams.
Hoang defeated an Eastside opponent 8-3 in the first round and then Highland’s Vinzent Faucett 10-3 in the second round.
The top two singles players and doubles teams qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships on May 18.
Adams said he and Perey both lost 6-0, 6-0 last season, so he’s hoping to improve on that.
“I’m hoping to at least get a game in this year,” Adams said. “I’d at least like to be 1-6.”
Iqbal has been playing in tournaments outside of high school and is looking to see what he can do at CIF.
“I have a little more experience,” Iqbal said. “I’m going to have a lot of fun going against players I don’t usually go against. Tough players, stronger form and everything, so I’m excited.”
The Golden League doubles championship went to Quartz Hill senior Eric Dixon and sophomore Johnny Hayen, who are both former baseball players new to tennis.
“It’s great,” Dixon said of the championship. “A lot of hard work, definitely it was more mentally than physically, in my opinion. You need to outsmart your opponent and stuff.”
Dixon played baseball for the Royals for three years. He started playing tennis at the beginning of the season.
“I just wanted to switch it up,” Dixon said. “I always wanted to play tennis.”
Hayen stopped playing baseball and picked up pickleball before trying his hand at tennis. He has been playing for a year after starting last May.
“I quit baseball before quarantine and I was playing a lot of pickleball in quarantine,” Hayen said. “And then my dad just thought I should try out tennis and I did.”
They became fast partners after a couple of matches not playing together.
“I kind of picked Johnny, because coach was like, ‘Out of three players who do you want to be your partner?’” Dixon said. “And I was most consistent with Johnny, so I was like, ‘OK, I’ll be with Johnny.’”
Added Hayen: “There was this one time at practice where we had to play doubles and it was three different games and Eric won all of them. I was like, ‘Man, I can’t believe you just started playing.’ I didn’t want to like him, but he was just so nice.”
The duo defeated Lancaster sophomore Dylan Kwak and senior Charles Liggins 6-2, 7-5.
“They started getting really aggressive and played offense defensively, so we set out to out-defense them and let them make the mistakes,” Dixon said.
Their semifinal match was tough against Lancaster’s Cooper Larson and Shaun Ikeuchi. Dixon and Hayen won the match in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.
“That one was the most competitive one, because their play style was definitely a harder play style to adapt to than (Kwak and Liggins),” Dixon said.
Added Hayen: “I’d say they adapted to us.”
The Quartz Hill duo had a bye in the first round before defeating Littlerock’s Taylor Briggs and Pablo Jimenez 10-3.
Kwak and Liggins, who were both dealing with illness for the past couple of weeks, also won a third-set tiebreaker 2-6, 6-2, 10-4 over Quartz Hill’s Zachary Cohn and Nicolas Epling.
“I think we knew we were playing bad in the first set and we lost that one 2-6,” Liggins said. “I think from there on, we just knew what we needed to do.”
Kwak and Liggins didn’t have much left when they got to Dixon and Hayen in the championship match.
“I’m happy I was able to make it to CIF,” Liggins said. “I’ve been sick and I haven’t been playing as much as I should with robotics and everything. So, it’s cool.”
The Lancaster duo had a bye in the first round and defeated Highland’s Francisco Contreras and Obed Galicia 10-2 in the second round.
“I feel like I played OK,” Kwak said. “My foot got injured (against Quartz Hill on Thursday), so I couldn’t play at my best. I feel like I could have done better.”
Cohn and Epling pulled out a third-set win over Larson and Ikeuchi, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 in the third-place match.
Cohn and Epling also defeated Knight’s Aguilar and Aldonn Duera 8-5 in the first round and an Antelope Valley team 10-1 in the second round.
Larson and Ikeuchi won their first-round match 8-1 and defeated Highland’s George Meza and Elian Priego 10-1 in the second round.
It will be the first time at CIF for Dixon and Hayen.
“I’m looking to have a good time,” Hayen said. “It should be a fun experience.”
Added Dixon: “Yeah, a good time. This is kind of like the after party. We all ready did the hard work, this is kind of like we’re going to have fun. Let’s see how far we go.”
Liggins and Kwak will also be making their first trip to CIF Individuals.
“I just want to have fun,” Liggins said. “I hear the seeds get pretty bad. … I’m just looking forward to having fun and playing some good people.”
