Eagles roll to wild-card victory in D6

LANCASTER — The Lancaster baseball team scored seven runs in the second inning and that would be more than enough for the Eagles in their playoff opener on Wednesday.
The Eagles cruised to an 11-4 victory over Santiago in a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 wild-card game at Lancaster High School.
Lancaster (13-9) will play a first-round game at Jurupa Valley (14-5) on Friday.
“We played well,” Lancaster coach David Fischenich said. “Our approaches at the plate have been getting better all year and they were consistent today. Owen on the mound commanded the zone, kind of made it uncomfortable for them, getting strike one early in the count.
“Defensively, we played average. We can play better. But in the three phases of the game, we did OK. We played well.”
Lancaster sophomore starting pitcher Owen Fekety got all the offensive support he needed with the seven-run second inning.
Fekety gave up two runs on nine hits and a hit batter in 5.2 innings, striking out four and walking none.
“I think we played pretty good,” said Fekety, a first-year varsity player. “We got off to a good start early on the offense. The defense was a little shaky, but it’s fine.
“It makes it definitely a lot more easier to pitch. I have more confidence in putting the ball in the strike zone and letting my defense work.”
Despite not walking a batter, Fekety was critical of his location.
“I think I did pretty good,” Fekety said. “I could have found the strike zone a little bit more. Could have thrown a little bit harder, but I got a lot of ground balls and let the defense work.
“I would have wanted to get two strikes on every batter, immediately.”
The Eagles jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning, when senior shortstop Pete Hebert hit a two-out home run over the left-field fence.
“Overall, we played well,” said Hebert, a third-year varsity player. “Everyone contributed.”
Santiago (9-12) tied the game with a bloop RBI single by Adrian Sanchez in the second inning.
Lancaster responded with its big second inning, finishing with four hits and taking advantage of three Santiago errors, sending 13 batters to the plate.
Lancaster sophomores Alastair McInnes and Sebastian Ramirez reached on errors with one out and junior Andrew Vaiz walked to load the bases for Lancaster junior leadoff batter Lucas Doster, who drew a walk.
Ramirez and Vaiz scored on wild pitches and senior Joseph Lopez and Hebert hit back-to-back RBI doubles.
Tommy Rayes was intentionally walked, senior Jacob Martinez followed with a bloop single to load the bases.
McInnes hit a two-run double to center field to cap the scoring and give Lancaster an 8-1 lead.
Lopez, Hebert and Martinez all finished with two hits apiece.
Lopez was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Hebert was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Martinez was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
“Staying with our approach,” Hebert said of the Eagles’ approach at the plate. “We did a good job with every at-bat.”
The Cavaliers added a run on an error in the fourth inning, but the Eagles responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning.
Martinez led off the fourth by getting hit by a pitch, advanced to third on an error on a bunt by McInnes and scored from third on a sacrifice fly by Ramirez on a fly ball to right field.
Lancaster added another two runs in the fifth inning, as Lopez hit a triple with one out and Rayes and Martinez hit back-to-back RBI doubles with two outs.
“It’s good. It’s a good push in momentum and I think we can do it again for any other game we play,” Fekety said. “Get out early, pitch good and that will be it. We’ll win every game.”
Santiago added two runs in the top of the seventh inning, but McInnes retired the final two batters to end the inning and the game, striking out one batter looking and getting a ground ball to end the game.
McInnes struck out one in one inning, giving up one hit and two runs. Lancaster sophomore Alex Mena retired the only batter he faced to end the sixth inning in relief of Fekety, with runners on second and third.
“It means a lot. A lot of confidence,” Hebert said of the win. “Stay within ourselves and just keep doing us.”
Lancaster finished third in the Golden League this season.
Lancaster lost a Division 5 wild-card game last year, after winning the Division 7 championship in 2021.
Hebert is one of two players remaining from the 2021 championship team, along with Martinez. Hebert was the starting second baseman on that title team.
