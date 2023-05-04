 Skip to main content
Baseball | CIF-SS Division 6 Wild Card | Lancaster 11, Santiago 4

Eagles roll to wild-card victory in D6

LANCASTER — The Lancaster baseball team scored seven runs in the second inning and that would be more than enough for the Eagles in their playoff opener on Wednesday.

The Eagles cruised to an 11-4 victory over Santiago in a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 wild-card game at Lancaster High School.

