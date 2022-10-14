 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Tennis | Golden League: Lancaster 12, Highland 6

Eagles ride momentum

Lancaster plays strong 1st round to beat Highland

  • 0

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team started strong against Highland on Thursday and never looked back in a 12-6 victory at Antelope Valley College.

“I’m just really proud of all the girls,” No. 2 doubles player Amy Park said. “I think it’s also just the cheering. Everyone’s like, ‘Go, let’s go!’ I think that really helps. We’re having good energy.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.