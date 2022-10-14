Eagles ride momentum

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team started strong against Highland on Thursday and never looked back in a 12-6 victory at Antelope Valley College.
“I’m just really proud of all the girls,” No. 2 doubles player Amy Park said. “I think it’s also just the cheering. Everyone’s like, ‘Go, let’s go!’ I think that really helps. We’re having good energy.”
The win helped the Eagles stay undefeated (10-0) in Golden League play.
The Bulldogs dropped to 8-2 in league and are currently tied for second with Quartz Hill.
Lancaster went 5-1 in the first round of play, which gave them momentum to continue on. The Eagles had a pep talk from teacher and AVC girls golf coach Patrick Londono before the match, which coach David Garcia said helped.
“The energy from the get-go was just vital for the start of the first round,” Garcia said. “As a coach, I really emphasize the first round. If we can get a good rhythm in the first round of play, it sets the tone for the second and third.”
Going down 5-1 in the first round, was discouraging for Highland, which lost 11-7 the last time the two teams met.
“I thought (Lancaster) really played well in the first rotation,” Highland coach Matt Winck said. “They didn’t make a lot of mistakes. … We just kind of got down too much. … But 1-5, I think it took (our) air out a little bit.”
The Eagles came out with a lot of energy and cheered for each other from court to court for the entire match.
It was a distraction for the Highland players.
“We did the best we could with the matter of being distracted,” Highland No. 1 singles player Isabella Bravo said. “We told them, too (that they were too loud), but they didn’t (listen). We didn’t really appreciate that. That wasn’t very nice of them, but there’s only so much you can do about that.”
The Lancaster players continued to pump each other up, despite Highland’s complaints.
“The thing I take away from this is how (my team) acted,” Winck said. “They really could have acted inappropriate today and they kept their cool. They were all frustrated with a lot of the noise. It’s one of those things, it’s hard to tell another team to stop being so loud in the middle of points all the time. It is what it is.”
Lancaster coach David Garcia wanted to stress that the passion his team put on the court was not meant to be a distraction for the other team, but merely to pump up his team and help them keep their energy on the court.
“I think Quartz Hill and Highland are more skilled than us, but it comes down to the energy and the bond that this team has,” Garcia said. “I think that culture has driven this team to success this season. … I don’t do it to bring any other players down, I want to emphasize that I do it to pump my players up.
“The high schoolers, they need motivation, we’re here to give them motivation to do well. I hope that other coaches can see they should do the same to build these players up. With that, you give them confidence in any facet of life.”
Despite the minor disagreement, both teams had respect for the others’ talent.
“It’s so nice to see that the tennis community is growing,” Bravo said. “As someone who’s been playing tennis for a long time, not only the four years of high school, but even before that, it’s just something that you really grow to appreciate. …
“No matter the school, I’m so happy that the entire sport is advancing. I remember even a couple of years ago, it would be hard to get a good match, but now it’s something to look forward to. So, I really like that. It’s a lot of fun.”
The Eagles went 8-1 in the nine doubles sets with the No. 1 team of Kaelin Vasquez and Belen Rodriguez fighting back from a 4-1 deficit in the final match of the day to win 7-5.
Vasquez and Rodriguez won their other two sets 6-2 and 6-3.
The Eagles’ No. 2 doubles team of Sara Stringfield and Amy Park cruised to a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 sweep.
“(We felt) really good,” Stringfield said.
Added Park: “I think we were hitting some pretty good shots. It was really fun.”
Stringfield has improved at the net this season and she has earned praise from her teammates for it. She often gets winners at the net with smashes and well-placed, angled shots.
“It’s my favorite part to play,” Stringfield said, while Park added it was her favorite thing to watch her partner play at the net.
It makes her a perfect partner for Park, who has a strength at playing in the back court.
“I do like the net, but I feel like I’m better at back, because I’m more consistent,” Park said. “We’re still pretty good the other way around.”
Lancaster’s No. 3 duo of Lucy Chaney and Jacky Obregon won two sets, 6-2, 6-4.
Highland’s doubles teams were switched up from the first time the two teams played. The Bulldogs’ lone win came from the No. 1 team of Giselle Reyes and Sara Flores, who subbed in for Ariana Valiente, 6-3.
“We tried to switch it up,” Winck said. “I think, today, they lost a little familiarity with each other and when they got down, it was hard to come back. But I felt like our doubles teams were just as good — we proved that in the last round. …
“(Lancaster) plays really hard at the net and it’s really hard as a doubles team, and our girls are a little bit newer, that’s kind of the last thing you learn as a doubles player is to put away a net shot. (We’re) pretty good at the net, they get it back most of the time. But Lancaster, they would put it away and they would win those easy points. That’s a big advantage. Hat’s off to the them, they really played well.”
Lancaster’s No. 1 singles player Cleo Wang sprained her ankle on Tuesday, but insisted on playing in Thursday’s match. Garcia said he was ready to pull her out if needed. But Wang played with ease, picking up a sweep of 6-0 victories.
“She went out there and did better than last time,” Garcia said. “I’m very proud of her and the way that she pushes through everything in school and here in tennis. She wants to always do the best for the team. She’s very selfless.”
No. 3 singles player Ashley Kwak also won her first set of the day, 6-3, for the Eagles.
Isabella Bravo picked up two 6-0 victories at No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs.
“I always feel good,” Bravo said about her matches. “I love playing tennis.”
Highland No. 2 singles player Alondra Jimenez also won two sets, 7-5, 6-0, while No. 3 Annalyn Orlanda picked up a 6-3 victory.
“Our singles played tremendous today,” Winck said. “They made some adjustments in their matches and most of them were pretty smooth.”
The Bulldogs, the first-time defending league champions, are still in a good position to take second place. They just have to get through Quartz Hill next Thursday.
“Another successful year, keep it rolling,” Winck said.
