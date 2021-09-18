Eagles outlast Royals in wild league opener

LANCASTER — The Lancaster football team couldn’t wait for the horn to signal the end of its Golden League victory Friday night.
The Eagles celebrated an unbelievable comeback against Quartz Hill, rallying from a 27-point deficit early in the fourth quarter for a 63-62 victory at Lancaster High School.
“I’m so excited,” Lancaster coach Anthony Coleman said. “They never gave up. It looked like we were down and out. We got back in the game.”
It was a wild, back-and-forth game from the start.
Lancaster jumped out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter, only to watch Quartz Hill score 35 unanswered points to take a 42-19 lead at halftime.
The Royals appeared to have sealed the victory when junior Ashtin Dupleasis scored his fifth rushing touchdown for Quartz Hill, giving the Royals a 62-35 lead with nine minutes and 56 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
But Lancaster sophomore quarterback Cedric SaMarion threw four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, the last one to junior Derrick Sterling on fourth-and-17 with 1:52 remaining for 40 yards.
SaMarion completed a pass to sophomore Elijah Thompson for the 2-point conversion to give the Eagles a 63-62 lead.
SaMarion completed 21-of-45 passes for 327 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 152 yards and one touchdown.
Dupleasis rushed for 354 yards on 32 carries.
Quartz Hill was only able to play one preseason game before starting play in the Golden League.
The Royals were originally scheduled to play Valencia on Aug. 27 and Golden Valley on Sept. 3.
Quartz Hill lost its lone nonleague game, 56-0 at Oxnard on Aug. 20, the opening week of the season.
Lancaster was originally scheduled to have a bye last week, but played a rescheduled game at Vasquez.
