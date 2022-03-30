Eagles outlast Lobos

LANCASTER — The Lancaster softball team found its swing on Tuesday afternoon, finishing with 17 hits, eight for extra bases, in a 14-9 Golden League victory over Littlerock at Lancaster High.
The Eagles had entered Spring Break in a slump, but took the week off to regroup.
“It was actually very helpful for us,” Lancaster senior Kitana Del Los Santos said of Spring Break. “We were able to mentally detach and be able to put our best out there. It was just really good to come off Spring Break and really put our all out there.
“I felt that we did really good. I love the energy that we all had and just the way we cheered each other up really made this game so much more fun. I think we played really good, considering that our other games that we really came back from this mental break. We really came through with our hits and our defense and overall competitiveness.”
Lancaster (6-5, 3-2) moves into sole possession of second place, after entering the game tied with Littlerock (5-4, 2-3) and Knight.
“Our defense has always been on. We have been in a slump with our offense,” Lancaster coach Kendel Zinn said. “We took Spring Break off to mentally reset and we came out and we played good ball today, as a whole team. ... I told them to go back to the basics with hitting. They’re overthinking it. Go back to ‘See the ball. Hit the ball.’
“We always have a motto of ‘A glove mentality for defense and a bat mentality for offense.’ You just always have to stay positive and stay fighting and stay encouraging each other. Talking to your teammates, ‘Hey this is what she’s throwing.’ Go back and relay it to your other players, so the communication was a big part of them not being down.”
The Eagles snapped out of their slump in the first inning, as Jordyn Zinn reached on an error and scored on a two-run, one-out home run by Del Los Santos, who was 3-for-5 at the plate.
“Definitely has to do with the confidence and bringing each other together,” said Del Los Santos, a third-year varsity player. “When we all come together, it just makes the team have this amazing energy that we are all able to come back from strikeouts or errors. Picking each other up is what I think helps us the most and talking each other up as well. When it started to get heavy, it was very difficult to come back, but when we all came back together it was like we were unstoppable, hits after hits.”
Lancaster’s Elsy Herrera walked and scored on a wild pitch and Alissa Tulloss hit an RBI double to give Lancaster a 4-0 lead.
Jordyn Zinn led off the second inning with a solo home run.
Littlerock answered with four runs in the top of the third inning on five hits.
Littlerock senior Zenaida Cortez and junior Annaley Tufts both hit two-run doubles in the third, cutting Lancaster’s lead to 5-4.
“I think we did well,” said Cortez, a four-year varsity player. “We competed. We pushed and we stayed in the game. We definitely did better than previous games and I’m proud of how we played. We definitely need to work on the little things, because those are what matter, but I’m proud of how we did today.
“Just keeping each other’s head in the game and making sure we’re all heads up. Just talking to your teammates and making sure we’re all OK, because as soon as one player is down, it gets us all down. We have to make sure to help them out. It’s being a team and being one.”
The Eagles extended their lead with two runs in the fourth inning, as senior Kylie Zinn led off the inning with a solo home run and Herrera scored on a dropped pop fly.
Lancaster added three runs in the fifth. Savannah Rose led off the fifth with a single and scored on a two-run home run by Kylie Zinn.
“Our team was loud and positive,” said Kylie Zinn, a four-year varsity player. “They had my back and I had theirs.
“We’ve been in a slump with our hitting, but after that break, we mentally got stronger and we came out and did 10 times better than we usually have been. It was good. It felt really nice.”
The two home runs were the first of the season for Kylie, who went 3-for-3 off the bench with an RBI single in the sixth.
Abby Klein added an RBI single in the fifth to give the Eagles a 10-4 lead. Klein finished 4-for-4 at the plate and Jordyn Zinn and Tulloss both had two hits apiece.
The Lobos answered with five runs in the top of the sixth inning, as the first six Littlerock batters reached base.
Littlerock senior Nayeli Robles, junior Alyssa Moreno and freshman Chloe Paez led off the inning with three consecutive singles to load the bases with no outs.
Senior Hailey Ward drove in a run with a ground ball and senior Natasha Arroyo followed with a two-run double and Cortez then hit a two-run single.
“They competed today, much better than last week,” Littlerock coach Dennis Henderson said. “Last week was Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde and Mr. Hyde was playing last week. Dr. Jeckyll was showing up a little bit, more intelligent and doing things right. Did we do all the things right? No, but they came back and competed. Put runs on the board. Made some decent defensive plays. It was good to see that.
“We have to go into certain situations and support our pitcher. We got it back to 10-9 going into the bottom of the sixth.”
Paez was 3-for-4 to lead the Lobos at the plate, as Moreno, Cortez and Thompson all finished with two hits apiece.
Lancaster starting pitcher Rhi Rubio struck out nine batters in a complete game, while Paez struck out three in a complete game for Littlerock in the circle.
Lancaster added four runs in the bottom of the sixth, including a two-run double by Klein.
“We have to stop people from getting to that point where they’re capitalizing on what we’re not doing right,” Henderson said. “For us, do things right, we have a pretty good ball club. Do some things wrong and we’re battling.”
The Lobos were playing with nine players, as two were away on school-related activities.
“They’re all pretty good athletes and root each other on,” Henderson said. “I was satisfied with the effort. We left some runs on second and third with some pretty good hitters up and didn’t score.”
The two teams face each other again on Thursday, at Littlerock High.
