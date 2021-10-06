Eagles outlast Bulldogs in five

PALMDALE — The last time the Lancaster and Highland girls’ volleyball teams met on Sept. 7, they played to a five-set thriller, which was won by the Eagles.
So what would the second time around be like? Usually sequels don’t surpass the original, but that rule might have been thrown out the window when the teams met at Highland High School.
The match lived up to the hype and then some and in the end it was Lancaster that escaped in another five-set marathon with a hard-fought 25-20, 18-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11 victory over the Bulldogs, Tuesday evening.
“We pulled it together in the end. In the past we’ve struggled with finishing matches, but tonight we were all there mentally,” Lancaster’s Kamia Benjamin said. “We knew they (Highland) were going to come hard. We set a goal to play as a team and not get in our heads. Our main goal is to go to CIF.”
The Bulldogs (12-13, 6-4) rallied after trailing 2-1 to easily take the third set, sending the match into the deciding fifth. In the fourth, Highland created separation after leading 10-7 and going on an 11-5 run to grab a 21-12 lead. A kill by Celeste Anaya sealed the set for the Bulldogs.
The teams split the first 12 points in the deciding set, but the Eagles (13-3, 7-3) began to distance themselves by winning four crucial points in a row to take a 10-6 lead. Following a hitting error by the Bulldogs, Lancaster was two points away with a 13-9 lead.
A kill by Benjamin, her eighth of match, followed by a net touch by Highland sealed the victory for Lancaster. The Eagles were able to overcome 18 service errors.
“We kind of got down in the fourth set. We just had to regroup and take a deep breath,” said Lancaster’s Kyla Dothard, who finished with a match-high 17 kills.
Each time Lancaster was in trouble, Dothard would come through with a much-needed kill. She was the go-to player for Lancaster most of the entire match.
“We were able to push through and we picked it up in the end,” she said. “This was a very important match for us. I’m very happy with how we played.”
To go along with her eight kills, Benjamin was like a wall and added five blocks. Teammates Nicole Fletes and Isabelle Pruitt finished with six and five kills respectively. Anaya led Highland with seven kills and Milana Mercado and Kaireese Johnson each added six kills.
After 38 points scored in the first set, each team had 19 as neither could take advantage of a side out. Finally, Lancaster broke through in the end and won the final six of seven to take the set.
“I thought we definitely could have done better, but don’t take anything from Lancaster. (Lancaster) did a good job and it was a good match overall,” Anaya said. “We have no excuses; we just have to come back even harder against Quartz Hill (on Thursday). Sometimes we get in our own heads. It’s all mental for us. We have to learn how to shut it off and move on.”
The Bulldogs were dominant in the second set. After holding an 8-6 lead, Highland kept the Eagles at arm’s length after winning 12 of 19 points. Mercado and Anaya had two kills each and the team combined for two aces and two blocks.
“They proved they wanted it more than we did tonight. We’ve been off for a week and our chemistry just wasn’t there like it has been,” Mercado said. “We weren’t working together enough. We wanted it, but we didn’t show it.”
The Eagles had their best service game of the match as they combined for seven aces, five coming off the hand of Isabelle Pruitt. Of the 25 points scored in the third set by Lancaster, 16 of those combined came via the kill or an ace.
