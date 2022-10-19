Eagles moving on

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls volleyball team was two points away from going to a fifth set against visiting Granite Hills in its playoff opener on Tuesday night.
The Eagles won the first two sets in the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 wildcard match, but Granite Hills had a 23-22 lead late in the fourth set.
Lancaster closed out with three consecutive points to clinch the four-set victory 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23 at Lancaster High School.
“I think, overall, they did their job,” Lancaster coach Alexandra Tejeda said. “We had a couple of bumps in the road, but I think overall the girls were able to come through as they usually do, so overall I’m super proud of them.”
Lancaster (18-7-1) will play a first-round match at Don Lugo on Thursday.
“I thought we played really good,” Lancaster senior Camryn Boyer said. “We were down at first, not talking, but then we were able to pick it up and all work as a team together.
“To be honest, I feel like for the fourth set, at the beginning we got into our heads because they won the last one, so automatically we were like ‘Oh, we’re down.’ But once we talked with each other and worked as a team and built as one on the court, we were able to make it to the end as a team.”
Granite Hills (13-11) led almost the entire third set, by as many as five points, including 20-15 before the Eagles rallied.
Lancaster cut the deficit to two, 20-18, on a kill by Boyer.
The Cougars took a 24-20 lead, but the Eagles denied Granite Hills set point on back-to-back kills by Natalie Morales and Mya Colquitt. Granite Hill sealed the set with a kill by Arayah White.
“I feel like in the third set they really pushed, because they wanted to win, but in the fourth set we realized that we needed to pick it up,” Lancaster junior Trinity Bouldin said.
Lancaster led for a majority of the fourth set before Granite Hills took a 17-16 lead on a kill by Alexus Rodriguez.
There were two ties before the Eagles took a 20-19 lead on an ace by Trinity Bouldin.
“I feel like we showed out,” Bouldin said. “We just showed that we wanted it and we worked really hard together as a team. There was a lot of moments where we were falling down, but then we pushed.”
Bouldin said playing smart gave the Eagles the edge to close out the match.
“Just giving our all out there on the court,” Bouldin said.
Lancaster sophomore Karissa Galvan gave Lancaster a 21-19 lead, but Granite Hills tied it at 22-22 on a kill by Rodriguez.
The Cougars took a 23-22 lead, but the Eagles answered with a kill by Boyer, followed by two consecutive aces by Boyer to seal the set and the match.
“I just told them at that point, that late in the game, it’s just whoever wants it more,” Tejeda said. “I know my girls wanted it, but again I told them and I’ve been telling them ‘Just because you want something, it’s not going to come to you. You have to work for it.’”
Boyer, a third-year varsity player, said the playoff experience the Eagles have of advancing to the Division 7 quarterfinals last year helped the team.
“Very much a lot,” shesaid.
“There was, I think, two or three girls we brought up to CIF last year, so they kind of know the feel for it,” Tejeda said. “A lot of them are new to varsity and the entire CIF scene, but I think they are pretty mature players enough to handle the heat.”
Granite Hills led for half of the first set, building a four-point lead, 9-5, before Lancaster tied the set 15-15 on a block by Morales and Boyer.
There were three more ties before the Eagles took a 19-18 lead it did not relinquish.
The Eagles got a key tip by Galvan down the stretch.
Granite Hills cut the deficit to 24-23 on a kill by Aliyah Miley, but Lancaster clinched the set on its third attempt at set point.
“I think we played good,” Galvan said. “I think it came down to whether we wanted it or not.
“I think it was our energy, mainly. We were a bit down on the court and we got it together at the end.”
Lancaster led the entire second set, jumping out to a 5-0 lead, and led by as many as eight points, 20-12, after an ace by Galvan.
The Eagles clinched the set on an ace by Mackenzie Hiatt.
Lancaster tied for second with Highland in the Golden League, but lost a tiebreaker for the playoff seedings.
The Eagles are ranked No. 7 in Division 7, right behind Highland.
Don Lugo won the Mt. Baldy League, while Granite Hills was the third-place team from the Desert Sky League.
