Eagles make more history

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team continued to make history on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs at Antelope Valley College.
The Eagles defeated West Covina 14-4 to make it past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.
“This whole season is about making a statement, and that’s what I’ve been telling the girls,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said. “Making a mark at our school for Lancaster tennis and they’re doing it.
“I’m satisfied with it, but I think my expectations are higher, especially with the team and the talent that I have. I think that’s part of the reason we’ve done so well, because they always feel like there’s so much more to accomplish. And I reaffirm them that they have the potential to accomplish that. It does feel good to have that first-round curse over with.”
Lancaster’s doubles teams led the way with a 9-0 sweep.
“This whole season, doubles has been my main focus,” Garcia said. “They’ve won at least six throughout the the whole season and now, they swept nine. I’m proud of Amy (Park) and Sara (Stringfield) who were able to step up at No. 1 today and sweep it.”
Sophomores Sara Stringfield and Amy Park, playing at No. 1 doubles, swept all three of their sets at 6-0.
“It was amazing,” Park said of the duo’s first 6-0 sweep of the season. “I’m so happy.”
Added Stringfield: “It’s crazy how we got three 6-0s for the first time in CIF. I feel like we could have gotten it before.”
The duo normally play at No. 2 singles, but they enjoyed their stint at No. 1.
“It was a little scary at first, but I think I liked it because you get the hardest one over first and then the rest are just a breeze,” Park said.
Added Stringfield: “I prefer it.”
As usual, Stringfield dominated at the net, while Park took care of the baseline. Stringfield had several smashes at the net for winners.
“I think we were hitting good shots,” Stringfield said. “The wind was kind of to our advantage, too, because the other team, they’re not used to playing in the wind and we’re playing in freaking tornados.”
The young duo were happy to be able to help their team make more history.
“I’m so proud of us,” Stringfield said. “We’re breaking records. I really want to win CIF.”
Juniors Lucy Chaney and Jacky Obregon picked up a 6-0, 7-5, 6-1 sweep at No. doubles.
“It was pretty good, we made some mistakes,” Chaney said.
The first match, the 7-5 win, was their toughest of they day.
“I feel like the first one was a little iffy,” Obregon said. “But then when we got into the second one and the third one, we were fine.”
They played some strong points with tough rallies and made some solid strokes to get winners throughout their matches.
“The girls (from West Covina) are good,” Chaney said. “They make some good shots, they make good rallies, so it was good.”
The duo was also happy to be a part of history for the Eagles.
“As juniors, it feels great, because we’ll come back next year,” Obregon said.
Obregon played on junior varsity last year and said it feels good to be on varsity.
“Last year, I wasn’t able to play the first round,” Chaney said. “Now, it feels good that we’re actually moving on.”
Junior Belen Rodriguez returned to match play for the first time since Oct. 22 when she suffered a deep bone bruise in the Golden League CIF Individuals Qualifying Tournament.
Rodriguez and senior partner Kaelin Vasquez cruised to a 6-1, 6-0, 6-1 sweep at No. 3 doubles.
“She is the energy on the team and she sets the tone as a captain and she really exemplifies what a leader is supposed to be,” Garcia said of Rodriguez. “She is constantly so determined and willing to fight for her team. … I know she was hurting, but to be able to not have practice the whole week and be able to go out there and win all three, it says a lot about her as a player and just her character. I’m beyond proud of that girl.”
Junior Cleo Wang led the Eagles in singles, sweeping her three sets 6-2, 6-1, 6-0, while senior Genesis Vasquez won a 7-5 set and senior Ashley Kwak won a 6-2 set.
“I’m so proud of all the girls,” Park said.
Lancaster made history this season by defeating Quartz Hill for the first time and winning the Golden League title for the first time with an undefeated record, also a first.
The Eagles, who are ranked No. 7 in Division 5, will play their first second-round match in school history on Friday. They have to wait to find out who they play and where until after today’s match between Edgewood and Hueneme.
“I can’t wait until Friday,” Stringfield said.
Lancaster will be on the road if Hueneme wins, but at home at AVC if Edgewood wins.
“I think the girls are pumped and I’m excited for Friday,” Garcia said.
