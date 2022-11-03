 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Girls Tennis | CIF-Southern Section Division 5 First Round | Lancaster 14, West Covina 4

Eagles make more history

Lancaster reaches second round of playoffs for first time

  • 0

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team continued to make history on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs at Antelope Valley College.

The Eagles defeated West Covina 14-4 to make it past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.