Eagles, Knights earn 8-man playoff bids

Two more Valley football teams joined the playoffs Monday with the release of the CIF-Southern Section 8-man brackets.
Lancaster Baptist and Desert Christian both earned berths in the Division 2 bracket, to make eight Valley football playoff teams.
The Eagles lost the 2019 CIF-SS Division 2 title to Bloomington Christian, 36-28.
They begin their quest to get back to the championship with a home game against Rolling Hills Prep in the first round on Friday.
Like Lancaster Baptist (5-3), the Huskies (4-3) reached the playoffs as a freelance at-large team.
Where the Eagles have more rushing yards, the Huskies seem to rely more on their passing game.
Other than that, the two teams are comparable in points allowed and points scored.
Desert Christian (3-3) also reached the playoffs as an at-large team and will play host to Cuyama Valley (5-3-1) on Saturday at a place and time to be announced.
The Bears finished fourth in the Coast Valley League (1-2) and earned an at-large bid into the playoffs.
The Knights average 30 points per game compared to Cuyama Valley’s 28.8, so it should be a good matchup.
