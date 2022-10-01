Eagles hold off Knights

LANCASTER — About the only thing that Lancaster Baptist’s Filipe De Paula Rosa did wrong for the Eagles was dropping two potential interceptions.
Other than that, De Paula Rosa stole the show.
The senior Swiss Army knife for the Eagles, scored five touchdowns, including four rushing, had 257 yards of offense and had one interception to boot, to help Lancaster Baptist remain undefeated on the season with a 39-28 victory over Desert Christian, Friday night at Lancaster High School.
“We knew coming in that this was going to be a tough game,” De Paula Rosa said. “We know how much they wanted to beat us. We just had to come out first and hit. Props to them though. They played hard.”
De Paula Rosa rushed for 214 yards and scored on runs of 52, 42, 52 and 40 yards. Lancaster Baptist’s counter rushing attack was a riddle that the Knights had trouble solving the entire night. His five total touchdowns gives him 21 on the season.
De Paula Rosa’s counterpart Daniel Flores rushed for 125 yards on 24 carries for the Eagles (6-0, 2-0).
“He’s a special player,” Lancaster Baptist head coach John Alvarez said of De Paula Rosa.
The Eagles got on the board first on their opening drive of the first quarter. On De Paula Rosa’s first touch of the game, he took it to the house from 52 yards out as Lancaster Baptist jumped out to a 6-0 lead.
The Eagles extended their lead to 13-0 on their second drive following a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Wyatt Langley to De Paula Rosa.
“This is a good feeling, but we still have things we need to clean up,” De Paula Rosa said. “I feel like we need to work on holding on to the ball because we did fumble a few times.”
De Paula Rosa said this game and the game against Santa Maria-Valley Christian were his best of the season. In the game against Valley Christian, he also scored five touchdowns and scored the game-winner on the final play of the game.
The Eagles looked to extend their lead even more in the second quarter as they were knocking on the doorstep again, but an egregious fumble resulted in Desert Christian’s Luke Dumas scooping up the ball and returning it 54 yards for the score, cutting the lead to 13-8.
Lancaster Baptist scored 13 points in the final two minutes of the half. De Paula Rosa scored his third touchdown of the game, a 42-yard scamper, which distanced his team, 20-8. Then, following a Desert Christian (0-4, 0-2) punt, he scored again from 52 yards out with 41 seconds remaining as the Eagles ran to the locker room with a 26-8 lead.
“We didn’t play up to the standard we know we can play to,” Alvarez said. “It was a little sloppy on our end. I’m pleased we won, but I’m not pleased how we won. When you play sloppy like that in the playoffs, it will end your season.
“Hand it to Desert Christian because they did what they needed to do. The heart they showed tonight was commendable. If teams just look at their record, they will get beat.”
The Knights played more inspired football in the second half with more of a sense of urgency.
After recovering the opening onside kick, Desert Christian methodically drove down the field with a six-play drive that was capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Walter Euceda to Dumas, trimming the lead to 26-14.
Still, each time the Knights would score, The Eagles had a solution of their own. Leading 26-12, Lancaster Baptist kept Desert Christian at arm’s length after De Paula Rosa scored his final touchdown of the game on a 40-yard run.
“For us to get over the hump, we have to take the little victories from the game,” Knights head coach Aaron Williams said. “We saw some very good things. We knew Lancaster Baptist was going to be a physical team.
“We seem to start games very slow, but we came out in the second half fired up and we made some good adjustments. Hopefully we can get a couple in the win column soon.”
Euceda tossed his second touchdown of the game, a 70-yarder to Franky Balcorta, which ignited the Knights and cut the lead to 32-20. Euceda finished the game with 211 yards passing and three touchdowns.
“It’s about us being disciplined and having the same intensity all four quarters,” Euceda said. “I’m pleased with the team’s effort, but I know I can play better. We have to keep the same intensity we played with in the second half, the whole game. We have some things we need to tweak.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.