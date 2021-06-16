LANCASTER — The Western Christian baseball team entered its semifinal game against Lancaster averaging 11 runs per game in its first three wins of the playoffs.
That included an easy 16-2 quarterfinal victory against Vasquez, last Friday. So maybe it thought it would have similar results against the Eagles.
Unfortunately, for the visitors from Upland, Brian Richards and the Lancaster bats had other ideas.
After a shaky first inning, Richards settled down and the Eagles pounded out 14 hits en route to an easy 13-3 victory over the Fighting Lancers in the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 semifinals on Tuesday afternoon at Lancaster High School.
It’s the first time in school history that Lancaster (15-9) has made it to a CIF championship in baseball. Now the Eagles will face either top-seeded Hesperia Christian or Arroyo Valley on either Friday or Saturday at a site to be determined.
“Our offense is the strong point of this team. Today they (Western Christian) threw three different pitchers against us and our approach didn’t change,” Lancaster head coach Dave Fischenich said. “We always had a plan at the plate.”
Fischenich was right.
Of the 14 hits, Vinny Gonzalez and Pete Hebert each went 4-for-4 and Austin Whitaker added two. Hebert had two doubles and four RBI. Gonzalez finished with two RBI and Richards helped himself out at the plate with two RBI.
“I started off with a little bit of a hiccup, but I was able to settle down. I fixed my mental internal plays. After the first inning I was able to refocus,” Richards said. “I let the defense work for me and I was able to pitch more relaxed with that cushion. We played good defense, pitched well and hit the ball; that was the perfect scenario that played out.”
The Fighting Lancers (16-12) jumped out early after opening the top of the first inning with two consecutive singles. Richards got the next two hitters easily and struck out the third on a dropped third strike. The batter was able to get to first base to load the bases. Richards then plunked the next batter to give Western Christian a 1-0 lead.
That momentum was short-lived for the Fighting Lancers as the Eagles took their turn up to bat. Gonzalez led off with a double, which was followed by a single by Richards to score Gonzalez and even the score 1-1. Hebert then drove in Richards on a single and got to third base following an error by the right fielder. Jack DeLeuw scored Hebert on a sacrifice fly giving Lancaster a 3-1 lead.
Gonzalez collected his first RBI of the game following a single that scored Bryce Parks, who led off the inning with a walk. Another sacrifice fly, this time by Richards, scored Whitaker to help build a 5-1 lead. Isaiah Pruitt double in Gonzalez to make it 6-1. Hebert then capped the four-run inning with an RBI single to score Pruitt.
Richards settled in nicely as he finished the game pitching 4⅔ innings, allowing just three hits, while striking out five. After the rocky first inning, Richards retired 11 of his final 15 batters.
The barrage of runs continued into the third inning for Lancaster, after Richards retired the side in the top half of the inning. Two consecutive infield hits by Whitaker and Gonzalez respectively put runners on first and second. A fielding error by Western Christian scored Whitaker.
The inning was kept alive after the catcher threw the ball into right field following a dropped third strike on Pruitt. Hebert made Western Christian pay as he knocked the Fighting Lancers off their horse with a two-out double which scored Richards and Pruitt to give the Eagles a comfortable 11-1 lead.
“I thought we played well today. We definitely came out ready to play from the start and it continued to the end of the game,” said the sophomore Hebert. “As a team it was an all-around game for us. We didn’t look past anybody; we just take it one game at a time. I thought we made some good adjustments at the plate. This team is really focused right now.”
Fischenich agreed.
“We played well on all three phases of the game,” he said. “It was one of those complete games.”
