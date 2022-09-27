Eagles’ girls tennis tops shorthanded Antelopes

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team, ranked No. 9 in CIF-Southern Section Division 5, defeated a shorthanded Antelope Valley, 18-0, on Monday at Antelope Valley College.
The Antelopes had just four players — two singles and one doubles team.
