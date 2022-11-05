Eagles girls tennis reaches quarters

OXNARD — The Lancaster girls tennis team continued its historic season with a 12-6 victory over Hueneme in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Friday in Oxnard.
It is the first time the Eagles have reached the CIF-SS quarterfinals. The team hadn’t won a first-round match until Wednesday’s victory.
Lancaster took a 5-1 lead after the first round and never looked back.
“I’m proud of how confident my girls came out from the start and how they were able to perform under pressure,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said. “Going up 5-1 really set the tone for the team and led to more confidence going into the second rotation.
“I believe we could have done better due to injury and sickness some of the girls were experiencing, but still proud how they managed to push through it and try their best.”
Lancaster junior Cleo Wang swept all three of her sets at 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while senior captain Ashley Kwak posted two wins, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 2 singles. Senior Genesis Vasquez didn’t start the match, but came in as a sub at No. 3 singles and picked up a 7-5 victory.
Sophomores Amy Park and Sara Stringfield, playing for the second straight match at No. 1 doubles, picked up a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 sweep.
The duo also swept in Wednesday’s first-round match and said they enjoy playing in the No. 1 spot, because they can get the hardest match over first.
Juniors Lucy Chaney and Jacky Obregon just missed a sweep, winning two sets 6-0, 6-2, and falling 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.
Senior Kaelin Vasquez and junior Belen Rodriguez, who is still nursing a deep bone bruise in her knee, picked up a 6-0 win in their first set.
Lancaster will play at Hillcrest in Riverside on Monday in the quarterfinals.
