 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Girls Tennis | CIF-SS Division 5 2nd Round: Lancaster 12, Hueneme 6

Eagles girls tennis reaches quarters

  • 0
Lancaster girls tennis second round playoffs

Courtesy photo

The Lancaster girls tennis team continued its historic season by defeating Hueneme 12-6 in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Friday.

OXNARD — The Lancaster girls tennis team continued its historic season with a 12-6 victory over Hueneme in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Friday in Oxnard.

It is the first time the Eagles have reached the CIF-SS quarterfinals. The team hadn’t won a first-round match until Wednesday’s victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.