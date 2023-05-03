 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Boys Tennis | CIF-SS D4 Wild Card | Lancaster 9 (79), Granite Hills 9 (73)

Eagles flying on

Lancaster ekes past Granite Hills

  • 0

LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys tennis team’s CIF-Southern Section Division 4 wild-card playoff match against Granite Hills came down to the final doubles set on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College.

A win in that set would clinch the match for the Eagles, while a loss would drop them into a tie.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.