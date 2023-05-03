Eagles flying on

LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys tennis team’s CIF-Southern Section Division 4 wild-card playoff match against Granite Hills came down to the final doubles set on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College.
A win in that set would clinch the match for the Eagles, while a loss would drop them into a tie.
Lancaster lost the match and believed, at first, that they had lost the 9-9 tiebreaker on games.
But a recalculation of the games won showed the Eagles won the match 79-73.
“I was very confused, initially, because everyone was expecting that we had lost,” Lancaster sophomore doubles player Cooper Larson said. “Then I was like, ‘Wait a minute, we won?’ … It was a lot of relief.”
It is the first playoff match Lancaster has won in possibly more than 10 years as Lancaster coach David Garcia said he never won a playoff match as a player and this was his first as a coach for the boys team.
The Lancaster players, subdued when the match ended, were cheering and all smiles when they knew they had won the match.
“We were all down, we were all gloomy and everything,” Lancaster sophomore singles player Fabio Iqbal said. “They started talking and we started getting curious about what’s going on and then we looked to see and the calculations were wrong. Then we all just jumped all in excitement. It feels way better. Quick emotion change.”
Larson and doubles teammate Shaun Ikeuchi won the match that put the Eagles up 9-8 overall with a 6-2 victory over Granite Hills’ No. 3 doubles team. They lost their first two sets by identical 6-4 scores.
“In the first match, we weren’t doing so well, I don’t know what was up,” Larson said. “By the second match, we were starting to figure it out. And, by the third match, part of it was just us realizing we can do this and we need to do this. We just took it from there.”
Both Larson and Ikeuchi had some quality shots at the net to help win big points.
“I definitely surprise myself a lot, because earlier on the season, I’ll think, ‘Oh I’m not that good at net,’” Larson said. “And then, all of a sudden, coach will be telling me, ‘No, stop going back.’ So, I’ll don’t know exactly what it is, but I’m glad I have it.”
Charles Liggins and Dylan Kwak, who finished second in the Golden League tournament on Saturday, won two matches for the Eagles, fighting for a 7-5 victory in their first match and taking a quick 6-1 set in their second match.
“I think we played the best in the second one, we just did what we needed to do,” Liggins said. “We lost the first game, but from there we didn’t mess around anymore. That first match was a little weird. We were cruising in the beginning, I think it was like 3 or 4-1. But we had a few close games and kind of messed up a few deciding points, so we could have won by a big margin, I think. But we pulled it out in the end.”
The duo nearly won all three of their sets, but fell in the final match in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (5).
“I was holding back on my forehand and I wasn’t swinging on any backhands, I don’t think I was playing to my fullest potential,” Liggins said. “But I was playing decent doubles, I think, not giving it to the net person.”
Liggins and Kwak had some big winners throughout their matches, including to win important points in their final match. Kwak also had several aces.
“I think Dylan actually played really well in the last match,” Liggins said.
Lancaster’s No. 3 doubles team of Landon Donahue-Black and Lucas Hidalgo picked up a 7-5 win, but lost their other matches 6-3, 6-1.
Every game proved to be important even in the losses.
Iqbal, the Golden League singles champion, lost his first match, 6-1, to Granite Hills’ Eric Poindexter.
“He was crazy good,” Iqbal said. “It was really fun. I enjoy playing against those types of players. It gives me a lot of experience and makes me better.”
But Iqbal went on to win his next two sets by 6-0 scores.
Poindexter, the Desert Sky League singles champion, picked up a 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 sweep for Granite Hills.
Lancaster’s Nick Sanchez won two sets, 6-1, 6-2, and Isaiah Liggins picked up a 6-3 victory and had a close loss, 6-4, in his second match.
“I’m proud of them,” Iqbal said of his teammates. “A lot of energy in this game, better than last week. It was expected to win.”
The Eagles move on to play at El Segundo today in the first round. El Segundo (12-2-1) was co-champion of the Pioneer League.
“I’m glad we get to continue and to see where it goes from here,” Larson said.
