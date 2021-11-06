LANCASTER — The Lancaster Baptist football team took Rolling Hills Prep’s best punch in the first quarter.
Eagles head coach John Alvarez said if the game were played five or six weeks ago, his team may have “been scoreboard watching.”
But not now.
Alvarez said his team recently hit the reset button.
It showed as Lancaster Baptist won the war of attrition and erased a 14-0 first quarter deficit and turned it into a 34-20 victory in the opening round of the CIF-Southern Section 8-man Division 2 playoffs, Friday night at Lancaster Baptist High School.
“We would have had our heads down if this were five or six weeks ago,” Alvarez said. “But we got those two scores quick in the second quarter and that gave us a momentum boost. I’m very proud of the boys. It was a great win overall.”
After the Huskies (4-4) scored on their first two drives of the first quarter, Lancaster Baptist began to settle down. The Eagles got on the scoreboard in the second quarter and cut the lead in half when quarterback Wyatt Langley connected with Filipe De Paula Rosa over the middle for a 53-yard score as the Eagles trailed 14-7.
Lancaster Baptist (6-3) quickly got the ball back on the Huskies’ 38-yard line and three plays later the Langley-to-De Paula Rosa connection struck again, after the quarterback hit the wide receiver with a 20-yard strike.
About a minute later, the Eagles were right back in the game with a 14-14 halftime score, despite only having 14 offensive plays in the first half compared to Rolling Hills Prep’s 37.
“In the first quarter we came out very slow,” said De Paula Rosa. “For most of us, this is out first playoff experience. We were able to settle down after the first quarter.”
De Paula Rosa had five receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns. All of Langley’s completions came to De Paula Rosa.
As the game wore on, the Huskies wore down and running back Ozcar Vallejo took complete advantage. The senior running back only had four carries for 19 yards in the first half, but was dominant in the second half with 17 carries and 115 yards and three touchdowns. He also had two interceptions on defense.
“In the beginning, I felt like I couldn’t run full speed. As a team we felt slow,” Vallejo said. “But we knew we were the better conditioned team. They were gassed at the end of the game. I think in the beginning it was just playoff jitters for us. Once we got out of that state, we were able to move the ball.”
Vallejo got much stronger as the game progressed, ripping off big chunks of yards. In the fourth quarter, with just over four minutes remaining, Lancaster Baptist held a 27-20 lead following a kickoff return for a touchdown by Rolling Hills Prep.
The Huskies got a heavy dose of Vallejo. The Eagles’ drive started on their own 15-yard line and they used a five-play, 65-yard drive, all runs by Vallejo, which was capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Vallejo to put the game out of reach.
With the victory, Lancaster Baptist will likely host No. 2-seeded Faith Baptist, at home next Friday night.
