Eagles fly past Lions for Golden League victory

LANCASTER — It was opening night in the Golden League for both Lancaster and Eastside and there promised to be fireworks.
Literally.
The Lions have owned the Eagles in the all-time series holding a 12-3 advantage.
But it was Lancaster that spoiled the show.
The Eagles ruined Homecoming Night for the Lions and the 2-minute halftime fireworks show that came with it as Brandon Rivers earned his first win of the season as Lancaster head coach with a convincing 30-0 victory, Friday night at Eastside High School.
“It always feels good to get a win” Rivers said. “I know we can get better and we can still accomplish the goals that we set out for ourselves. We understand where we’re at. It’s good to be at a new program and I’m happy for those guys because we’ve been close the last two games. We’re more talented than what we showed. We came out flat in the second half.”
Lancaster and its Double-Wing T rushed for 260 yards led by Ashton Mitchell who rushed for 134 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns.
The Eagles (1-3, 1-0), who are tied for first place, something that hasn’t been said in many years, rolled up a total of 308 yards, but it was their defense which stole the show. Lancaster allowed a total of 69 yards, including holding Eastside (1-3, 0-1) to just five yards in the first half.
"This feels great. We started off slow in the beginning of the season, but this one we said, 'We ain’t having it,'" Mitchell said. “I thought we played well and everybody did their jobs. We wanted to make a statement tonight, especially to start league. I’m pleased with this victory.”
The Eagles began their opening drive with an eight-play drive, all runs — four by Mitchell and four by Shakir Freeman — capped by a 5-yard touchdown scamper by Mitchell. Following the 2-point conversion, the Eagles led 8-0.
Later in the quarter, Lancaster took over on the Lions' 45-yard line following a 14-yard punt. A 44-yard run by Mitchell put the ball on the 1-yard line. However, two penalties moved the ball back to the 16-yard line. It didn’t matter as Zyler Lane scored from 16 yards out to put the Eagles up 14-0.
“That’s always been our Achilles heel, our slow starts,” Eastside head coach John Quam said. "We’ve had some tough first quarters. Our coaching staff has to do a better job of getting this team ready. We have to execute on offense.
"We’ve been correcting little things all year. We’re a very young team and we have many first-year players, some of whom have never played football ever. But they’re learning and they’re doing a great job. They’re working very hard.”
Mitchell scored his second touchdown of the night just before halftime with seven seconds remaining. This time it was from seven yards, which gave the Eagles a 22-0 lead at halftime.
“This is a learning experience for us,” Eastside quarterback Keyron Scott said. "Half of the team is in their first year. This is my first year. We’re trying to do the best job we can. The main thing is to have fun.
“We played hard and I’m not disappointed at all. We need to continue watching film and keep studying. We’ll improve by next week.”
