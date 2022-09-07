 Skip to main content
Girls Volleyball | Golden League: Lancaster 3, Knight 1

Eagles fly past Hawks

Lancaster survives Knight rallies, hot gym

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls volleyball team was able to withstand rallies by Knight and stifling heat within the Lancaster High gym on Tuesday.

Lancaster won the opening set and the final two after a long tiebreaker in the second for a 25-20, 27-29, 25-22, 25-21 Golden League victory.

