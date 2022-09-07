Eagles fly past Hawks

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls volleyball team was able to withstand rallies by Knight and stifling heat within the Lancaster High gym on Tuesday.
Lancaster won the opening set and the final two after a long tiebreaker in the second for a 25-20, 27-29, 25-22, 25-21 Golden League victory.
“I think they did what they needed to do,” Lancaster first-year coach Alexandra Tejeda said. “I definitely know they can play a lot better, so it’s frustrating as a coach on that end. They did what they needed to do and pushed when they needed to. Overall, I thought it was a pretty good game.”
Lancaster improves to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in league, while Knight falls to 1-2 in league.
While it sounded like the air conditioning was rumbling, it provided little relief, with fans and players fanning themselves to try and cool down.
“That’s another issue. I think what affects their energy too, it’s super hot,” Tejeda said. “Not only are they getting hot physically, but it does get to you mentally, too, especially when you’re down. It just kind of adds on to the pressure.”
Knight jumped out to an early lead in the opening set, going up 9-1, but Lancaster tied the set at 11-11 on a kill by senior Mya Colquitt, who said the heat was a factor in the match.
“Yeah, but if you really want to win, you’re going to work,” she said.
The Eagles took a 13-12 lead they would not relinquish in the first set.
Lancaster sealed the victory on a kill by Karissa Galvan.
Colquitt had two kills down the stretch and five in the set and two blocks.
“Good, just we could talk more,” said Colquitt, who played half the season on varsity last year. “We had a lot of good passes. If we get a good pass, we get a good set.
“The setters are new. One is a freshman and the other one is new to the school, so that’s something, but we adjusted.”
Knight started strong again in the second set, taking a 4-0 lead, before Lancaster answered with a 4-0 run.
Knight built a seven-point lead twice before before Lancaster responded with a 9-0 run and took a 13-12 lead, building a six-point lead, 20-14.
The Hawks went on a 9-2 run to take a 23-22 lead on an ace by senior Riley Asp.
Knight had set point six times before clinching it on a block by junior Esmeralda Garcia.
“We had a few ups and downs,” Knight coach Brandon Bell said. “A few times where we were playing our best and a few times where we got a little too relaxed. I don’t want it to be our excuse, but the heat in here does not help. That’s a killer right there. It kills the energy. It kills the momentum.”
Lancaster responded at the start of the third set, taking an early 3-2 lead.
Knight rallied to take an 11-10 lead on an ace by senior Gracesen Exiga, the first of two consecutive aces for her.
The Hawks built a five-point lead, 18-13 on a kill by Exiga, but the Eagles rallied to take a 21-20 lead on a kill by Camryn Boyer, the only returning player for the Eagles.
“A lot of the players from this team right now are JV players from last year,” Tejeda said.
The third set was tied at 22-22 before the Eagles scored three consecutive points to clinch the victory, on a kill by Colquitt. Boyer had two kills down the stretch.
“That’s the thing I tell them, it’s OK if we make mistakes, you’re not perfect. It’s bound to happen,” Tejeda said. “It’s what you respond with after. Are you going to dwell on the mistakes or are you going to make a comeback and remember that?”
Lancaster emphatically took control of the match in the fourth set, jumping out to a 5-0 lead and took an 11-2 lead on back-to-back aces by Boyer.
Bell said the Hawks need to work on adjusting.
“Adjusting to hits and serves,” he said. “Unfortunately we stand in the same place too often and don’t move our feet. They served to places we aren’t and we don’t adjust to that.”
The Eagles had set and match point five times before clinching the victory on a kill by Galvan.
Lancaster entered Golden League play with momentum, having won its inaugural Lancaster Lady Eagles Ready to Play Varsity Tournament on Aug. 27.
“There was a lot of talking that day,” Colquitt said. “We play teams that are way bigger and they hit really hard, so it helps us pick up more balls. It’s like another type of practice.”
Tejeda said the Eagles were able to bounce back in the tournament after losing a non-league match to Burroughs a few days prior to the tournament.
“Especially because we took a loss from Burroughs that Thursday,” Tejeda said. “I told them going in on Saturday, ‘Play with confidence. It’s our tournament. Let’s have fun with it.’ They did really well on Saturday.”
Golden League play resumes on Thursday, when Lancaster will play at Highland and Knight will play at Littlerock.
