High School Sports Roundup

Eagles finish 1st round of GL with victory

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team defeated Antelope Valley 58-22 to conclude the first round of Golden League play on Tuesday at AV High.

Mya Colquitt led the Eagles (8-8, 3-4 GL) with 16 points, while Bri SaMarion followed with 12 points and Alena Wilson added in 10 points.

