Eagles finish 1st round of GL with victory

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team defeated Antelope Valley 58-22 to conclude the first round of Golden League play on Tuesday at AV High.
Mya Colquitt led the Eagles (8-8, 3-4 GL) with 16 points, while Bri SaMarion followed with 12 points and Alena Wilson added in 10 points.
Lancaster opens the second round of league play at home against Eastside on Thursday. The Eagles are looking to avenge a 49-48 loss to the Lions on Nov. 29.
“The girls are looking forward to playing them,” Lancaster coach Erick Price said.
The Eagles are hoping for a stronger second half to the season. They are currently fifth in the Golden League.
“Our focus is trying to make it to the playoffs, so we have to finish in the top four and that starts on Thursday,” Price said.
Antelope Valley (2-8, 2-5) plays at Littlerock on Thursday.
LANCASTER — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Eastside 58-34 in a Golden League game on Tuesday at Eastside High.
Amia Tate led the Hawks (9-4, 6-1 GL) with a game-high 27 points, including four 3-pointers. She added four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Riley Asp scored eight points with six rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Asha Fudge also put in eight points with seven rebounds and one steal.
Knight, currently in second place in league, begins the second round of GL play against first-place Highland on Thursday.
Eastside (7-4, 4-3) is in fourth place in the GL and plays at fifth-place Lancaster on Thursday.
LANCASTER — The Paraclete girls basketball team defeated St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 45-39 for their first Santa Fe League victory on Tuesday.
Senior Jasmine Hernandez led the Spirits (5-9, 1-1 SFL) with 14 points and junior Marina Arredondo followed with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Paraclete next plays at Bishop Conaty-Loretto in a league contest on Monday.
— Highland 58, Palmdale 12
— Quartz Hill 49, Littlrock 23
— Bishop 55, California City 23
— Palmdale Aerospace Academy 3, Santa Clarita Christian 1
— Quartz Hill 10, Littlerock 0
