Eagles fall in playoff match

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team fought until the very end in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 wildcard match against Western on Tuesday.
Precious Olowosagba won a tiebreaker in the final set of the day, giving the Eagles their final point in a 10-8 loss at Antelope Valley College.
“It’s bittersweet, because they all played well,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said. “Compared to the beginning of the season, the improvement that they’ve shown has been incredible and I think we could we have won this.”
Lancaster (12-9) and Western, from Anaheim, tied 3-3 in the first round of play as the Eagles swept all three doubles and Western won all three singles sets.
The Eagles were one tiebreaker set away from a 4-2 lead after No. 1 singles player Genesis Vasquez lost her first set in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (2).
The No. 1 doubles team of Arianett Avina and Kaelin Vasquez won a tiebreaker, 7-6 (1) in their first set. They went on to pick up two more wins, 6-1 and 6-4, to complete a sweep.
“It felt really good,” Avina said of the sweep. “I really enjoy playing with Kaelin.”
The two haven’t always been partners this season, but they love it when they are.
“Every single time I come out here, I’m always excited to see her always encouraging me and I’m ready to play,” Kaelin Vasquez said. “I just feel so enthusiastic when I come out here. School might be hard, but coming out here is a refresher and I love playing tennis.”
The two always pump each other up, which was needed in their first match.
“During the games, when we feel down, we missed a point or we did a move that we weren’t proud of, we’re like, ‘OK, you got this. Next time, just work on it, you got this,’” Avina said. “We always try to keep each other positive.”
Lucia Perez and Stephanie Lara won two sets, 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles, while No. 3 Emily Lopez and Katie Secaida won a 6-2 set.
Genesis Vasquez won a 6-4 set, while Olowosagba won her tiebreaker, 7-6 (5).
The players were all proud of how they fought and what they accomplished this season.
“It was fun,” Kaelin Vasquez said. “Everyone was so supportive.”
Avina is a senior and played her first year of tennis this year in the spring and fall seasons.
“I really love the girls and I’m going to miss them a lot, because I’m graduating this year,” she said. “I’m sad it had to end short, but it’s OK.”
Western’s top two singles players posted sweeps as No. 1 Maile Kobayashi won 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-0 and No. 2 Linda Nguyen won 6-0, 6-3, 6-0. No. 3 singles player Cindy Nguyen won a 6-2 set.
Western’s No. 1 doubles team of Nina Vu and Farrah Ermeje won two sets, 6-1, 6-3, while the No. 2 team of Noelani Koboyashi and Alejandra Juache won a 6-3 set.
The Eagles have come a long way since the spring season where they finished fifth in the Golden League and did not make the playoffs. They took third in league this year to reach the playoffs, despite not practicing in the summer and starting just two weeks before their first match.
“I made a program for them where they were going to feel like they wanted to quit, and I did have a lot of girls quit,” Garcia said. “But I knew the potential that each player had, because they were all returners from last year. … They stuck with the program. Those practices were long, a lot of conditioning, a lot of fixing their technique, but you know what it paid off.”
Kaelin Vasquez and Avina appreciated the work Garcia and assistant coach Michelle Carrillo have put into the team.
“Coach, especially, he always helped us fix our mistakes,” Kaelin Vasquez said. “He was supportive, he gave us positive reinforcements and sometimes he was a little frustrated.”
Added Avina: “It’s just him being really passionate about us. I really appreciate him, too, because I never played tennis before and this is my first year and now I’m here.”
Avina took third place in the Golden League doubles tournament with Lara over Kaelin Vasquez and Secaida.
“I, for real, owe it all to coach and Michelle,” Avina said. “They’re the ones that put this fire in us.”
Western will now play at Ontario Christian (14-2) in the first round of the playoffs today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.