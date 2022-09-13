 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Sports Roundup

Eagles edge Burroughs by 3 points in tiebreaker

  • 0

RIDGECREST — The Lancaster girls tennis team defeated Burroughs (Ridgecrest) by three games in a tiebreaker 9-9 (70-67) in a non-league match on Monday.

Lancaster’s No. 1 singles player, Cleo Wang, a transfer from Burbank, swept her three sets, 6-2, 6-0, 6-0, while No. 2 Ashley Kwak won a 7-5 set.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.