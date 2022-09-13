Eagles edge Burroughs by 3 points in tiebreaker

RIDGECREST — The Lancaster girls tennis team defeated Burroughs (Ridgecrest) by three games in a tiebreaker 9-9 (70-67) in a non-league match on Monday.
Lancaster’s No. 1 singles player, Cleo Wang, a transfer from Burbank, swept her three sets, 6-2, 6-0, 6-0, while No. 2 Ashley Kwak won a 7-5 set.
The Eagles’ top two doubles teams picked up two wins apiece.
No. 1 Belen Rodriguez and Kaelin Vasquez won 6-2, 6-0, while No. 2 Amy Park and Sara Stringfield won 6-0, 6-0.
Lancaster’s No. 3 doubles team of Lucy Chaney and Jacky Obregon won a 6-4 set.
The Eagles (2-1) begin Golden League play against Littlerock today at AVC.
