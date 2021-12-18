Eagles earn first win with buzzer beater

LITTLEROCK — The Lancaster boys basketball team earned its first win of the season with an exciting finish on Friday against host Littlerock.
The Eagles’ Eli Thompson knocked down a half-court buzzer beater to defeat the Lobos in a low-scoring game 37-34.
Lancaster coach Sid Melvin said both teams didn’t shoot the ball well, but he was glad to get the win.
“We’ll take the win,” a thankful Melvin said. “It’s our first Golden League win, so I’m not complaining.”
Littlerock (5-5, 1-5 GL) had a chance to win the game with the score tied at 34. The Lobos ran down the clock to six seconds and missed their shot, which Lancaster (1-8, 1-5) rebounded.
Thompson started dribbling down the court as the clock wound down.
“I yelled, “Shoot it,” and it went in,” Melvin said.
Jayty len Edwards led the Eagles with 12 points.
Littlerock sophomore point guard William Young scored a game-high 20 points.
Both teams are taking a break for the holidays. Lancaster’s next game is a Golden League contest on Jan. 12 at home against Antelope Valley.
“Christmas came early,” Melvin said about the win, adding it lifted his team’s spirits going into the break.
Littlerock will play a non-league game on Jan. 10 at Hesperia Christian before returning to Golden League action on Jan. 12 at Quartz Hill.
Rosamond 94, Frazier Mtn. 23
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys basketball team kept its undefeated record intact, defeating Frazier Mountain 94-23 in a High Desert League opener on Friday.
Senior Sebastian Borrego recorded a triple-double for the Roadrunners (8-0, 1-0 HDL) with 18 points, 11 assists and 11 steals.
Rosamond senior Garett Kofahl led the scoring with 21 points, adding nine rebounds, and senior Alex Gonzalez followed with 20 points.
“It was a great defensive game,” Rosamond coach Brandon Tapia said.
It was the third lowest points allowed for the Roadrunners this season after defeating Vasquez 93-12 on Nov. 15 and Palmdale Aerospace Academy 66-18 on Nov. 22.
Rosamond has a couple of weeks off for the holiday before returning to league play on Jan. 4 at home against Bishop.
Girls Basketball
Rosamond 79, Frazier Mtn. 21
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls basketball team won its High Desert League opener on Friday with a 79-21 rout of visiting Frazier Mountain.
Senior guard Melonie Martinez led the Roadrunners (6-3, 1-0 HDL) with 26 points, hitting eight 3-pointers.
Rosamond junior forward Amber Jordan was close behind with 25 points and sophomore guard Rihanna Williams added eight points.
“Our team played very selfless basketball tonight,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “It must be the season of giving, because each player was making an extra pass in hopes their teammate could score. As coaches, we really appreciate that style of basketball. We look forward to the Arvin Tournament after Christmas.”
The Roadrunners play Paraclete on the first day of the Arvin Tournament on Dec. 28.
Men’s Basketball
AVC 76, Rio Hondo College 61
WHITTIER — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team defeated Rio Hondo College 76-61 in a non-conference game on Friday.
Emani Scott led the Marauders (7-1) with 22 points, adding six rebounds, five assists and five steals, while Da’Jour Lewis recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
AVC’s Jonathan Daniels scored 12 points with five assists, while Virgil Mahoney added seven points and six rebounds.
“We pretty much controlled the whole game,” AVC coach John Taylor said. “I think they cut it to nine in the second half, but we did a good job holding the lead and finished strong.”
The Marauders play a makeup, non-conference game against LA Harbor on Monday before taking a week off for the holiday break.
