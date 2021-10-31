LANCASTER – Desert Christian and Lancaster Baptist have only met three times in the schools’ history, with the Eagles holding a 3-0 advantage.
The crosstown rivals met again on Saturday with playoff implications on the line.
On paper, it figured to be a good one as the seventh ranked Knights and the ninth ranked Eagles squared off.
Unfortunately, it didn’t live up to the hype.
Lancaster Baptist took advantage of five turnovers by the Knights, including a pick-six by Daniel Flores and another by Filipe De Paula Rosa, as the Eagles kept a perfect record against Desert Christian with a 59-0 victory, Saturday evening at Lancaster Baptist High School.
“We just wanted to come out and work hard tonight on Homecoming Night and give the crowd something to entertain them,” said Flores, who had four interceptions on the night. “We probably played our best game of the season. There are some things we still need to fix. We knew our defense was one of our weakest things and we played well tonight.”
The Eagles (5-3) opened the scoring in the first quarter when quarterback Wyatt Langley connected with De Paula Rosa over the middle from 32 yards out giving Lancaster Baptist a 7-0 lead.
On Desert Christian’s next possession, quarterback Luke Dumas ran out of bounds and apparently twisted his knee. Dumas would not return.
On the same drive, backup quarterback Sean Worrell was intercepted by Flores, who returned it 38 yards, while breaking several tackles, for the score and a 14-0 lead.
“We felt like we matched up with them competitively. Our defense just happened to make some plays, and we really needed this one,” Lancaster Baptist head coach John Alvarez said. “We have not been playing really inspired football lately. I told the boys 5-3 is a lot better than 4-4 heading into the playoffs. This was a very important game for us.”
Following another interception by Flores, the Eagles grabbed a 21-0 lead following a 2-yard touchdown surge by Ozcar Vallejo.
Lancaster Baptist went up 28-0 following its second pick-six after De Paula Rosa returned the interception 26 yards with two seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“This was Homecoming and it’s a big rivalry. We just wanted to hit hard and hit first,” De Paula Rosa said. “This gives us momentum heading into the playoffs. This was a great team win. We came together as one.”
Langley to De Paula Rosa hooked up twice, the other in the second half when De Paula Rosa scored from 59 yards out on a pass from Langley. De Paula Rosa also added a 44-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
“When one of your best athletes goes down, you have to move other kids in different positions and everything slides down with it,” Desert Christian head coach Aaron Williams said. “They have a great program over there and they always have. They exposed our weaknesses tonight.”
Vallejo scored two touchdowns on the night, the other coming from 45 yards out in the third quarter.
