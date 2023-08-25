 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Football | Heritage League: Lancaster Baptist 60, Milken 18

Eagles dominate Milken

Lancaster Baptist cruises to opening win

  • 0

LANCASTER — The first play from scrimmage set the tone for the rest of the game.

Visiting Milken started its season on the Lancaster Baptist 15-yard line following a touchback.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.