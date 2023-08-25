Eagles dominate Milken

LANCASTER — The first play from scrimmage set the tone for the rest of the game.
Visiting Milken started its season on the Lancaster Baptist 15-yard line following a touchback.
On the Wildcats’ first snap, the ball was hiked over quarterback Ettai Yeffet-Bitton’s head and rolled into the end zone where it was scooped up by the Eagles’ Ethan Cox for a touchdown.
That was the story of the game as Lancaster Baptist scored early and often and cruised to an easy opening-game victory over Milken, 60-18, Thursday night at Lancaster Baptist High School.
“If you saw our practice on Tuesday we were completely out of sorts. Thankfully that was Tuesday and not Thursday,” Eagles head coach John Alvarez said. “I was really surprised with our performance out there. You don’t know what you have until you play the game. I thought it would be a much closer game.”
It wasn’t even that close.
Lancaster Baptist (1-0, 1-0) took its foot off the gas pedal as the Wildcats waived the white flag.
Samuel Flores led the Eagles with four touchdowns and scored in nearly every way possible. Flores, who rushed for 97 yards on five carries, had two rushing touchdowns, a punt return for a touchdown and an interception return for a score.
His rushing touchdowns came on runs of 40 and 36 yards as he carved through the Wildcats’ defense like a hot knife through a turkey on Thanksgiving Day.
“We did really well, and we shut them down,” Flores said. “Everybody stepped up helping replace the seniors we lost from last year. We played a good game all around.
“I especially liked our defense tonight. Our coaches stress defense, and at practice we’re all locked in. It showed on the field tonight. At practice we can correct our mistakes, and we just have to take things day by day, but we must stay humble. We must continue to play to our highest potential.”
Marcos De Paula Rosa complemented Flores in the first start of his career. He rushed for 66 yards on five carries and scored on touchdown runs of four and 52 yards.
“I have a lot of confidence in this team,” De Paula Rosa said. “Both teams played well tonight, but it came down to which team had more heart. We see now what we need to work on, especially our tackling. We had a rough beginning to the game, but once we got the wheels rolling it was hard to stop us.”
Just ask Milken.
After leading 7-0, the Eagles extended their lead to 14-0 following De Paula Rosa’s first touchdown of the evening. Lancaster Baptist grabbed a 20-6 lead following Flores’ 40-yard run in which he took the pitch and sprinted up the sidelines for the score.
The Eagles capped a 26-point quarter after quarterback Wyatt Langley found a wide-open Cox, who got behind the Milken defense for an easy 37-yard pitch-and-catch.
But even more impressive than its offense was Lancaster Baptist’s defense. The Eagles’ defense was stingy all evening and forced Milken (0-1, 0-1) to commit five turnovers.
“There was a lot of heart and want by us,” Alvarez said. “On Tuesday, I was asking myself, ‘Who are these guys?’ But they got really excited after the first play. Our defense was lights out. It was a great victory, and I’m very pleased. It was a great effort by the boys.”
Alvarez’s assessment to the boys explained it all.
“This is game one, O-N-E,” he said. “I told them it has to be game won, W-O-N.”
