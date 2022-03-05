Eagles defeat shorthanded Hawks

LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys tennis team benefited from six forfeit victories to defeat a shorthanded Knight 17-1 in a Golden League match on Friday at Antelope Valley College.
The Hawks fielded just two singles players and two doubles teams, but they are hoping to have more players soon.
“I have hopes that we’re going to get maybe two, maybe three more players so we would have a full team,” Knight coach James Jutila said. “I knew it was going to be a tough showing for us, because we have four brand new players.”
The Eagles had a small team during their COVID season last spring, but are at full strength this year with three senior singles players and a doubles squad full of juniors.
Lancaster No. 1 singles player Aaron Meas won both sets he played, 7-5 and 6-0, struggling against Knight No. 1 singles player Elmer Avila to start the match.
“I started off rough, I did 7-5,” Meas said. “I was just thinking in my mind, come on, just one more, one more, one more. After all of that, I went to 7-5.”
But Meas has grown into a solid No. 1 singles player as he and teammate Gabriel Perey, the No. 2 singles player, worked hard in the offseason.
“I feel like I’ve improved so much, because during COVID season, me and Aaron, we tried to … just between us two, to practice on our time off,” Perey said. “We’ve been practicing for a year now and for the past six months we’ve been getting a lot better. And we’ve been playing tournaments outside of Lancaster High School. Those tournaments have been really helping too.”
Meas had strong, fast returns and serves too hard to get a handle on for his opponents.
“I feel like I’ve really improved,” he said. “Preparing for this season and bringing, hopefully, a win for the title and hopefully everything works out.”
Perey was the same, winning his two sets, 6-1, 6-2.
“I felt really good today. The weather was OK, but it was good,” Perey said, referring to the chilly wind. “I thought I played pretty well today. I was pretty consistent. I was down in my second match, but coach told me to fix some things up and I fixed those issues and I started playing well. I just got into a rhythm and started playing well.”
The top two singles players like to help their teammates improve, as well.
“They’re really good kids,” Meas said. “I really like to help them. They come up to practice, they want to improve so much. They come to me and Gabriel and they’re like, ‘Oh, could you help us with this and that?’ We try to help each other get better.”
Lancaster’s No. 3 singles player Mark Bonifacio won a 6-3 set, but had trouble with Avila, who won Knight’s lone point with a 6-3 victory over Bonifacio.
“It felt good, even though I pulled my calf, but I fought through,” Avila said. “It feels good to at least get one win.”
Avila led 5-3 before having to take a timeout because of a strained calf muscle. He worked on it and was able to come back to finish off the win.
“I pulled it when I tried returning a serve, because there’s no space on the court,” he said. “But, I’m feeling better. I massaged it, I put some Tiger Balm on it. Good thing I had that.”
Despite his losses to Meas and Perey, Avila was happy to get to play them.
“They were close,” Avila said. “The second match against their No. 1 was good. It gave me experience, because he has good shots. … I just feel I made small mistakes.”
He also feels he has improved from last season.
“Overall, I feel better this season,” Avila said. “I’ve improved in the small, little things.”
Lancaster’s doubles teams dropped just two games in their six sets played.
The No. 1 duo of Nick Sanchez and Cooper Larson won two 6-0 sets, while Charles Liggins and Fabio Iqbal won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
The No. 3 team of Hector Esqueda and Emmanuel Ruvalcaba also won 6-1, 6-0.
“So far, they’ve managed to improve very fast,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said. “Overall, I think there’s still growth to be made. The season’s too early to say what’s going to happen, but I think the team is feeling very confident, especially after the Quartz Hill win, that they can actually take it.
“I want them to have that confidence, but I always remind them to be sure to take it a match at a time. That’s what they did today. They managed to really focus on this match and take care of business.”
The Eagles are eager to see what they can do with a full team this season.
“I feel like, now that we have a really good team, we can aspire to be better,” Perey said. “Because, before, our team was really small. But now that we have good singles and good doubles, I feel like we can take it this year. But, we’ll see.”
The Hawks acknowledge this is a rebuilding year, but Jutila is excited about the freshmen he has on the team, especially Ethan Chavez, who played doubles with Kehenu Samuel on Friday.
“Ethan is going to be a good player if he keeps at it,” Jutila said. “He’s got some natural talent. He’s already hitting serves like you’re supposed to hit them and he’s only been playing for six days, six practices.”
Lancaster will play host to Highland on Tuesday, while Knight plays Littlerock at AVHS.
