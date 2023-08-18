Browns Eagles Football

Associated Press

Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday in Philadelphia.

 

 Derik Hamilton

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson watched in street clothes on the sidelines as their potential backups struggled in preseason game marred by injuries.

Marcus Mariota of Philadelphia passed for 85 yards and Dorian Thompson-Robinson of Cleveland threw for 164 as the Eagles and Browns played to an 18-18 tie on Thursday night.

