Eagles break out the bats

PALMDALE — The Lancaster softball team has focused on snapping out of an offensive slump it has experienced lately.
The Eagles did have a few off innings at the plate on Tuesday at Knight High, but Lancaster still finished with 16 hits, four for extra bases, in a 13-7 Golden League victory over Knight.
The Eagles (8-5, 5-2) have won three straight after two shutout losses to first-place Quartz Hill, while the Hawks (5-14, 2-5) have lost five straight, including three in league, and have already played both first-place teams, including Highland.
“I thought we came out a little slow. We felt flat,” Lancaster coach Kendel Zinn said. “We ended up coming out of our funk and being able to get some hits and get our defense back together. I think they just get in their heads and it’s really just them that have to get themselves out of that. They have to reassure themselves. They have to be confident to go out there and know they can get the job done.
“Definitely when our dugout is quiet, I think we play quiet on the field and hitting. Once we get that energy going in the dugout and get our girls hyped up, then we start coming alive and playing the ball that we know how to play.”
Lancaster jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, after freshman Jordyn Zinn reached on an error to lead off the top of the first. Jayda Williams followed with a single, freshman Abby Klein hit an RBI single with one out and Elsy Herrera hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Williams to tag from third and score.
“I think we’re doing good, but we can definitely do better, because we’re playing with the teams and I feel like we can do better than we are doing,” Klein said. “But we’re doing pretty good overall.
“We need to get better if we’re having a bad inning, we need to keep each other up, because if we have a bad inning, we kind of just get quiet and it brings everyone down and we’re just in a slump. We need to work on that.”
Jordyn Zinn went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and Herrera was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
“I feel like we did really good as a team,” Jordyn Zinn said. “We’ve been in a slump. Practicing and getting good together as a team and pulling our heads together felt nice, because we had a team talk at the end and we discussed how we felt and what we needed to work on. Our team came through off of that and we did very good coming out.
“Our energy level was like kind of down when we started. I felt like we could have been a stronger team, but now that we’ve had a good talk and we put ourselves together and our team came together, we have a very good connection and our energy is going up a lot.”
Lancaster starting pitcher Rhi Rubio struck out the side in the first inning and three batters in the second inning.
Lancaster’s Kylie Zinn led off the third with a double and scored on an error after Klein singled to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead.
“I think we did pretty good,” Klein said. “We did good in the beginning and then we got into a slump in one inning and then we locked it up in the next two innings. It was good for us, because not the past couple of games, but the games before that we were in a big slump. Those big innings helps us keep us going and keeps our confidence up the more harder teams we play.”
Although Rubio struck out the first batter in the third inning and got the first two outs, the Hawks began to chip away at the Eagles’ lead. Rubio finished with 12 strikeouts in seven innings, giving up two walks and eight hits.
Lancaster’s Vicky Rodriguez hit a two-out double, Eve Cortez followed with an RBI single and then freshman third baseman Katelyn Harrington hit a two-run home run to center field.
“I think we played really well,” said Harrington, who has six home runs this season. “We kind of lost our momentum, but I think we picked it up in the end.
“I think just keeping our spirits up and keep talking on the field and in the dugout when we’re hitting.”
Lancaster took a 5-3 lead with a run in the top of the fourth, as Jada Story drew a one-out walk and ultimately scored from third on an error, one of seven by the Knight defense.
Knight answered with a single run in the bottom of the fourth. Jes Melendez hit a one-out single, Amma Escobedo reached on an error and Vanessa Jimenez hit a ground ball. The Lancaster defense threw home to tag out Melendez, but an error allowed Escobedo to score and then Jimenez was thrown out at third, all on the same play, cutting Lancaster’s lead to 5-4.
Lancaster made five errors in the game.
Lancaster pinch hitter Kitana de los Santas drew a walk to lead off the fifth and scored on an error, before the Eagles broke open the game with four runs in the top of the sixth.
Jordyn Zinn led off the inning with a single and Kylie Zinn hit a two-run home run to center field. Kylie Zinn finished 2-for-5.
“I think we’re playing pretty good as a team,” Jordyn Zinn said. “We just need to work on our hitting a little bit more, because that’s what we’ve been in a slump in. Our defense is amazing. It’s very good. It’s just our hitting, we’re struggling with slow pitching, but we’re getting there. We’re getting there.”
De los Santas followed with a single, advanced to third on an error, that allowed Herrera to reach first, and scored on a wild pitch. Herrera scored on an RBI single by Van Chambers, who was 2-for-5, as Lancaster took a 9-4 lead.
“Van came out of her funk today,” Kendel Zinn said.
Knight rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Harrington led off with a single, pitcher Navaeh Hernandez drew a walk and Jo Piste-Gutierrez reached on an error to load the bases with no outs.
Melendez hit a two-run single and Emma Escobedo hit a one-run single, cutting Lancaster’s lead to 9-7. Melendez was 2-for-2.
Lancaster sealed the win with four runs in the top of the seventh. Story led off the inning with an infield single and reached third on an error that allowed Jordyn Zinn to reach first.
Williams followed with a bloop single to drive in a run and then de los Santos hit a three-run home run to left field. De los Santos was 2-for-2, as was Klein.
Although the leadoff batter in the bottom of the seventh inning for Knight reached on an error, Rubio retired the next three batters to end the inning and the game, including striking out the final batter.
“We definitely need to, when we’re not doing our best, we need to stay up and cheer,” said Harrington, who was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
Lancaster will host Knight on Thursday.
