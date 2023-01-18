 Skip to main content
featured
High School Girls Basketball | Golden League: Lancaster 52, Quartz Hill 25

Eagles avenge loss to Royals

Lancaster spoils Quartz Hill’s ‘pink game’ in GL match

QUARTZ HILL — The goal for the Lancaster girls basketball team in the second half of the season was to fix its mistakes from the first half of Golden League play.

The Eagles lost to Quartz Hill by five points on Dec. 12. On Tuesday, Lancaster led by five in the second quarter and continued to build on that lead, pulling away for a 52-25 league victory at Quartz Hill High School.

