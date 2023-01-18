Eagles avenge loss to Royals

QUARTZ HILL — The goal for the Lancaster girls basketball team in the second half of the season was to fix its mistakes from the first half of Golden League play.
The Eagles lost to Quartz Hill by five points on Dec. 12. On Tuesday, Lancaster led by five in the second quarter and continued to build on that lead, pulling away for a 52-25 league victory at Quartz Hill High School.
Lancaster (10-8, 5-4) is in fourth place in the Golden League and Quartz Hill (14-6, 6-3) falls into third place, after entering the game tied for second with Knight.
“I feel great,” Lancaster coach Erick Price said. “Our goal for the second half of the season, the teams that we lost to, that we have to play tough. Our goal is to always make the playoffs and it started tonight with Quartz Hill. We still have a tough game coming up against Pete Knight. I feel if we battle hard, we can compete with any team in the Golden League. We just have to come out and focus and play hard.
“If we play like we did in the first half, missing 35 layups, we won’t beat anybody. We won’t beat Amargosa Creek (Middle School).”
Quartz Hill, which was ranked No. 7 in Tuesday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 4A poll, defeated Lancaster 49-44 in the first half of league play.
The Royals controlled the first quarter, leading by as many as six points, 11-5, before taking an 11-7 lead into the second quarter.
The Eagles took control of the game by outscoring the Royals 21-4 in the second quarter, taking a 28-15 lead at halftime.
“I feel like we played very well compared to the last time we played them,” Lancaster senior Shaniya Sinclair said. “We came out and started strong and we finished strong.
“I feel like last time we were outworked. Our defense should have been there last time.”
Sinclair scored a game-high 16 points, one of three Lancaster players to score in double figures.
“I feel like I could do better,” said Sinclair, a four-year varsity player. “Just be more aggressive and box out more.”
Lancaster freshman Alena Wilson scored 14 points, 10 in the first half, and senior Mya Colquitt finished with 11 points.
“I’m proud of them tonight,” Price said. “Freshman Alena coming around. She’s still young in the head, but once she settles down and plays the game, she can play with the best. She’s only a freshman.
“Sinclair, she’s our senior. She’s our leader. She’s been here before. She was with us when we won our State title, so I lean on her to help out the younger girls. If we continue to play team ball, I think we’ll be fine.”
Sophomore Brianna SaMarion had seven points and Emmely Lopez and Amyah Smith both had two points apiece.
“I feel good. We did better than last time. Got more points,” Wilson said. “We worked better as a team. We just worked harder, as a team, not individually.
“We know we have to play together. We’re better as a team.”
Lancaster outscored Quartz Hill in the third and fourth quarters, holding the Royals to five points in both quarters.
“This is our second time around, we handled Eastside. We handled Quartz Hill tonight, so that’s our goal,” Price said. “Fixing mistakes we did in the first half. Come together and try to make a run. Pete Knight is going to be tough, at their house. We’re looking forward to it, though.”
Lancaster has won five consecutive league games, after losing its first four.
“We started off on a bad start, but we’re coming back,” Wilson said. “Third place. We beat second.”
The Lancaster defense held Quartz Hill to one field goal in the second quarter and the Royals didn’t make their first basket until there was two minutes and 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“I think all of them feel like this was a letdown,” Quartz Hill coach Dean Miller said. “We didn’t execute at any level and they know that. We just let this one get away. We came out good, but from the second quarter on it was just a mess. You just have to flush this one down the toilet and get ready for Thursday at this point. We were prepared. We went through everything they did. Everything they did, even on the kids on the bench. We just couldn’t execute.
“We know we’re better than this. We just have to let this one go and focus on what’s ahead. The effort was there, it was just the execution.”
Quartz Hill senior Malaiyah Paulk led the Royals with seven points and junior Mandy Frozina and senior Grace Faulk both finished with six points apiece.
Faulk was hampered by foul trouble, picking up her fourth foul in the second quarter and fouled out midway through the fourth.
While Lancaster plays at second-place Knight on Thursday, and first-place Highland on Tuesday, Quartz Hill will play at Eastside on Thursday. The Lions beat the Royals on a buzzer beater last season.
“That’s always an adventure for us,” Miller said. “We just have to close it out early and not let it get to that point.”
It is the first time the Royals have done a week-long Pink Out. Quartz Hill will wear the pink jerseys at Eastside on Thursday and home against Antelope Valley on Jan. 24.
They are also raising money to donate to City of Hope by selling $1 pink basketballs to hang up at the school.
“We usually just do one day, like a pink game, but the girls wanted to make it a week and make it meaningful,” Miller said. “That’s why we’re doing the fundraiser for City of Hope. We’re trying to do something to actually make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.