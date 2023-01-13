Eagles avenge loss to Lions, in tie for 4th

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team avenged an early season one-point loss to Eastside with a 42-27 victory on Thursday at home.
Bri SaMarion led the Eagles (9-8, 4-4 Golden League) with 13 points, followed by Alena Wilson with 11 and Dice Sinclair with seven.
“We took care of business tonight,” Lancaster coach Erick Price said. “We still have a rough road ahead of us.”
The win pulled the Eagles into a tie for fourth place in the Golden League with the Lions (7-5, 4-4). Only the top four spots in league are guaranteed playoff spots.
Lancaster plays at third-place Quartz Hill on Tuesday and at second-place Knight next Thursday.
“We’ve got to stay focused,” Price said. “One game at a time.”
Eastside plays at Antelope Valley on Tuesday.
Price had a message for a special Lancaster fan.
“Very special 90th birthday shoutout to army veteran Robert Paiz Sr.,” Price said.
— Quartz Hill 55, Palmdale 11
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team defeated longtime rival Desert 5-3 in a High Desert League game on Thursday at Rosamond High.
Alexy Finch led the Roadrunners (6-9, 4-1 HDL) with three goals and two assists, while Aliyah Finch added two goals and two assists of her own and Alysia Rico recorded one assist.
“We started strong and were able to hold them off in the second half,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “Credit to (Desert) coach Marco (Chavarria), his girls played to the last whistle. Our defense stepped up huge when it mattered. Nissa (Vasquez) stepped up and cleared some balls that could have hurt us, but that kind of stuff isn’t in the stat sheets.”
Rosamond goalkeeper Kylee Eubanks-Hemme made two saves in the first half, while Regan Novak made three saves in the second half.
The Scorpions (3-2 HDL) play host to Frazier Mountain on Tuesday, while the Roadrunners play at Mammoth on Tuesday.
LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock girls soccer team defeated Antelope Valley 2-0 in a Golden League match on Thursday at Littlerock High.
The Lobos (6-6-1, 4-3-1 GL) opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a goal by senior Biloxy Mendez off an assist from senior Brianna Perez.
Littlerock scored its second goal in the 46th minute when senior Brianna Montes De Oca converted a penalty kick to put the Lobos up 2-0.
Littlerock freshman goalkeeper Graciela Jacquez had one save and recorded her fifth shutout of the season.
The Lobos travel to Highland on Tuesday. They are half a game behind the Bulldogs.
The Antelopes (2-9, 1-7 GL) host Eastside on Tuesday.
— Quartz Hill 1, Palmdale 0
