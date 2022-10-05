 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Girls Volleyball | Golden League: Lancaster 3, Highland 2

Eagles avenge loss to ’Dogs with 5-set win

  • 0

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls volleyball team started and finished its Golden League match against Highland strong on Tuesday night.

The Eagles won the first two sets and closed the fifth set with a 6-2 run in a 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 24-26, 15-11 victory at Lancaster High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.