Eagles avenge loss to ’Dogs with 5-set win

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls volleyball team started and finished its Golden League match against Highland strong on Tuesday night.
The Eagles won the first two sets and closed the fifth set with a 6-2 run in a 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 24-26, 15-11 victory at Lancaster High School.
“I think taking the first two really showed them ‘Yeah, we could do this,’” Lancaster coach Alexandra Tejeda said. “And if they really wanted to and they wanted it that bad, that they can show me on the court. I think it was also a matter of proving it to themselves that ‘Yeah, we can take this game.’
“I told them today, especially with the last two weeks, that they really want to create some momentum going into the CIF, hopefully. Creating good memories, because I have a lot of seniors on my team, so it’s something they can take with them.”
Lancaster (15-7-2, 8-3) closes in on second-place Highland (17-8, 9-2) with three league matches remaining in the regular season.
“It was obviously pretty intense,” Lancaster freshman Amaya Robinson said of the match. “It was very back and forth the whole time, especially because our players were getting injured.
“They bounced back and then we had to fight back. They had a pretty big lead in the beginning, but we got back.”
The Eagles dominated the first two sets, as the Bulldogs never held a lead until the start of the third set.
Lancaster led by as many as eight points, 22-14, on an ace by Daisy Galvan, who also had two kills in the set, as did teammates Karissa Galvan and Mya Colquitt.
The Eagles led by as many as six points, 20-14, in the second set, but Highland answered and tied the set at 21-21.
Lancaster took the lead on a kill by Trinity Bouldin and then got a kill by Daisy Galvan. Karissa Galvan had two kills in the set.
Colquitt was injured midway through the second set and did not return until the start of the third set.
“Especially with all the injuries that happened on our side,” Tejeda said. “Honestly the odds weren’t looking like they were in our favor, but the girls really pulled through, so we’re proud of them.”
Highland took its first lead of the match on the first point of the third set, on a kill by Savannah Anaya, but the lead was short-lived.
There were two lead changes before the Bulldogs took a 10-9 lead that it would not relinquish.
Anaya had three kills and three blocks in the third set.
Lancaster seized momentum of the match in the fourth set, leading for a majority of the set and had set and match point three times, 24-21 on a kill by Daisy Galvan, and 24-23.
But Highland tied it and clinched the set on a kill by senior Kenna De La Rosa, sending the match to a fourth set.
“I think a lot of what we struggled with today was confidence, more than anything else,” Highland coach Adam Burger said. “The first two sets were pretty rare for us, actually overall. Overall, today was one of our more rare games. We haven’t played quite so passively in months, but they showed up and we didn’t show up today.
“Today we had a game plan and when we applied it, it worked. When we didn’t apply it or struggle to adapt … our plan for today and for Quartz Hill, as well as our tournament this upcoming weekend, was to learn to adapt quickly and it looks like we’ve got a lot to work on.”
Anaya had three kills and an ace in the fourth set, while Camryn Boyer had two kills for the Eagles.
“I think siding out was one of our biggest things. My goal is to side out within three, because I feel with a lot of teams once you go past three they just kind of lose all hope,” Tejeda said. “So siding out quickly and just shaking off the mistakes and getting out of your head and not dwelling on the past.
Highland jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead at the start of the fifth and decisive set, but Lancaster tied it and took a 5-4 lead on an ace by Boyer.
There were four ties before Lancaster took a 10-9 lead, closing the match with a 6-2 run.
Highland swept Lancaster in the first meeting on Sept. 8, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17.
“It feels very exciting, especially because now we’re tied with Highland for second place,” Robinson said. “It’s very exciting, because last time we were in our heads a lot. We pushed through it.
“We had more energy. We did. We were being smarter with our playing. Last time, I don’t think we had a lot of energy. We weren’t playing our full potential.”
Lancaster hosts Palmdale on Thursday and will face Littlerock and Antelope Valley in the final week of the regular season next week.
“I’m super excited. We’re super excited about those,” Robinson said of the playoffs. “We’re looking forward to it, because I know we’re going to be going against tough teams, but I think we’re going to push through it.”
Highland will host first-place Quartz Hill on Thursday and will play Eastside and Palmdale to finish the regular season next week.
Highland is ranked No. 2 in this week’s CIF-Southern Section Division 7 poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.