LANCASTER — When asked about her team’s victory, Lancaster’s Life Windham explained that her team, “always starts games kind of iffy.”
A perfect description, as her team trailed first-place Highland by 15 points at halftime after the Bulldogs put on a shooting exhibition.
Windham went on to explain, “but we always seem to come back hard and strong.”
How about outscoring the visitors from Palmdale 33-12 in the second half, while holding Highland to only three points in the third quarter?
Yeah, Windham was right.
Lancaster used a huge size advantage and stingy defense in the second half to rally and defeat the Bulldogs, 56-50, Friday night at Lancaster High School.
Both the Eagles and Bulldogs now sit atop the Golden League standings with identical 9-1 records with four league games remaining.
“I’m happy we came back. Our defense took us to the next level. This was a really big game for us,” said Windham, who finished with eight points. “We knew we had to win this game and we never gave up. After we were down 15, we were even more focused.”
Windham didn’t stuff the stat sheets, but it was her defense on Highland’s Kimberly Leon that helped bring her team back.
Leon torched Lancaster in the first half with 14 points, 11 in the first quarter, including four 3-pointers. The Bulldogs were 6-of-13 from beyond the arc in the first half as they built a seemingly comfortable 38-23 lead.
However, the second half was much different for Leon as her stat sheet read just one point, much in part to Windham’s defense.
“We executed much better in the second half, but I’ve said this before, defense is what we do best. We made the right choices and we played together as a team,” Lancaster head coach Jessica Morrison said. “The kids never quit. They played together and for each other. We’re finally healthy and coming together.”
The Bulldogs led 38-23 entering the third quarter, but neither Highland extended its lead nor did the Eagles cut into it as both teams remained scoreless the first four minutes of the quarter. Windham broke the drought with a field goal underneath the basket with just under four minutes remaining. Mea Madison converted the old-fashioned 3-point play, trimming Highland’s lead to 38-28 with 3:20 left. Another bucket by Windham sliced the lead even more, 38-34, later in the quarter.
The Bulldogs’ lone points came via a 3-pointer by Milana Mercado with 1:08 remaining, putting her team back up 41-34. Mercado finished with 12 points, including three 3-pointers.
Highland was only 1-of-8 from 3-point range in the second half.
“That was a rough game,” Highland head coach Jeff Sisson said. “We knew coming into this season it would be another dog fight. This was a tough loss for us. Losing both my bigs hurt us.”
The Bulldogs lost both of the taller players in the fourth quarter after fouling out and the Eagles took complete advantage. Rayshanti McNeal-Price, Shaniya Sinclair, Madison and Windham were dominant on the glass, especially on the offensive end using second and third chance opportunities to dominate Highland underneath.
Lancaster used a 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter, capped by a Kristen Lopez 3-pointer in the corner in front of her bench, to take a 46-45 lead, the Eagles’ first since opening the game on a 5-0 run.
Last week against Quartz Hill, Lancaster shot only 6-of-28 from the free throw line. On Friday, the Eagles weren’t much better shooting only 11-of-25. But Lancaster hit the free throws when it needed to, including Madison. Last week she was only 2-of-16 against the Royals, but was 6-of-6 on the night and 5-for-5 in the fourth quarter. The Eagles were 9-of-17 in the final period.
“We gave it our all, but we fell short,” Mercado said. “They pressured us a lot and we couldn’t get open. It’s very disappointing because we worked so hard for this. I know we can bounce back.”
The Bulldogs defeated Lancaster, 44-40, at Highland on April 13. The two teams don’t meet again this season.
