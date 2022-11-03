Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Eagles are looking for the first 8-0 start in franchise history while the rest of Philadelphia is focused on beating another team from Houston.

When the Eagles (7-0) visit the Texans (1-5-1) on Thursday night, the Phillies will host the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. It will be a potential Series-clinching game for the Phillies if they can win Game 4 Wednesday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.