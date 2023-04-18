 Skip to main content
High School and College Sports Roundup

Eagle Showdown grows in second year

Paraclete boys volleyball

Contributed photo

The Paraclete boys volleyball team shows off its award for winning the Lancaster Varsity Eagle Showdown silver bracket on Saturday at Lancaster High School. 

LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys volleyball Eagle Showdown grew in its second year, with 15 teams participating and four teams winning their bracket on Saturday night at Lancaster High School.

The tournament featured two teams ranked in the latest CIF-Southern Section polls and those two teams won the top two brackets in the tournament.

