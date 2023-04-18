Eagle Showdown grows in second year

LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys volleyball Eagle Showdown grew in its second year, with 15 teams participating and four teams winning their bracket on Saturday night at Lancaster High School.
The tournament featured two teams ranked in the latest CIF-Southern Section polls and those two teams won the top two brackets in the tournament.
Dana Hills, ranked No. 6 in Division 4, won the gold bracket and Paraclete, ranked No. 3 in Division 5, won the silver bracket.
Gahr defeated host Lancaster in the bronze bracket championship and Cajon won the copper bracket.
“We wanted to make sure everyone has something to play for,” Lancaster coach Alfredo Garcia said. “It went great. It seemed like everyone had a great time.
“It was a nice little draw.”
The tournament featured four Golden League teams, including Knight, Highland and Littlerock, four teams from the Foothill League, as well as a team from Fresno, Justin Garza, and Dana Hills from Orange County.
“It got bigger this year,” Garcia said. “We had a JV tournament two weeks ago. I’m just very proud of our Valley and our schools to be a destination for volleyball. I want to thank the other teams for making the drive and joining us.”
Lancaster started 2-0 in pool play, beating Canyon in three sets and Valley View in two.
Lancaster High had its prom on Saturday, so the Eagles finished the tournament without some players.
“I think it was productive,” Garcia said. “It gave the kids a chance to play against high level competition.”
The Eagles lost their final pool play match, to Justin Garza in two sets to finish in a three-way tie in their pool.
Lancaster defeated Littlerock in the semifinals of the bronze bracket before facing Gahr in the finals.
“Hopefully we’ll get more teams out next year,” Garcia said.
Lancaster will resume Golden League play today, at Littlerock at 5 p.m.
Lancaster will host Antelope Valley on Thursday for the final match of the regular season and the Eagles’ senior night.
The CIF-Southern Section boys volleyball playoff brackets will be released on Saturday.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian
CHATSWORTH — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team advanced to the gold bracket and finished tied for ninth out of 44 teams at the Chatsworth Tournament on Saturday.
The Knights finished second in pool play.
Desert Christian lost its first match in three sets to California, 25-19, 16-25, 15-10, but rebounded to win its next two.
The Knights beat Birmingham in two sets, 25-18, 25-22 and Desert Oasis in two sets, 25-20, 25-20.
Desert Christian then lost to Westlake in two sets in a tournament playoff match, 25-14, 25-11.
Desert Christian senior outside Cade Schmidt finished with 42 kills and five blocks, sophomore setter Colt Schmidt had 20 kills and 68 assists, junior middle Zachary Bell had seven kills and three blocks and senior outside Sean Worrell added 18 kills.
Desert Christian will play at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy today at 4 p.m. in its final Heritage League match of the regular season.
High School Softball
Paraclete 13, La Canada 4
Moorpark 8, Paraclete 1
The Paraclete softball team split two games in the Village Christian Tournament on Saturday.
The Spirits started with a 13-4 victory over La Canada and finished with an 8-1 loss to Moorpark.
The loss was the first of the season for Paraclete (11-1), which entered the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 rankings at No. 10 on Monday.
The Spirits trailed undefeated Moorpark (16-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 2, 3-1 entering into the fifth inning. Moorpark scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to go up 8-1.
Addi Vandecar was 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored for the Spirits, while Jamie Sencion went 2-for-3 with a double, Shaylee Scripter was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Taylor Day was 1-for-2.
Scripter took the loss, but Paraclete coach Margaret Neill was proud of the way her team played in both games.
“I have no complaints about either game,” she said.
Scripter was 2-for-2 with a grand slam, a walk and three runs against La Canada, while Mina Barriga finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI and Vandecar went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Paraclete’s Addie Gorman and Avery Carberry both finished 2-for-3 with an RBI apiece and Katelyn Young was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Sencion picked up the win in the circle, allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
The Spirits have a slew of Camino Real League games remaining in the next two weeks, starting with an away game at La Salle on Wednesday and an away game at Serra on Thursday.
High School Baseball
Highland 4, Alta Loma 3
SAN BERNARDINO — The Highland baseball team won the championship game of the Arroyo Valley Tournament on Saturday, beating Alta Loma 4-3.
Highland (17-3-1) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie to take a 4-1 lead.
Highland junior Caleb Montemayor was named the tournament MVP, going 2-for-3 with an RBI in the championship game and earning the win on the mound, throwing three innings of relief, giving up three runs on five hits and striking out three.
Highland juniors Will Paxton and Luke Manzano and senior Jakob Rodriguez-Katz were all named to the all-tournament team.
Paxton was 1-for-3 with two RBIs in the championship game and Rodriguez-Katz was 1-for-4.
Highland junior Jacob Badillo was 1-for-4 with a double and senior Troy Lewis was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Senior Carter Wood threw four shutout innings on the mound, giving up one hit and striking out four.
College Softball
AVC 3, Fullerton 2
AVC 8, Fullerton 6
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team swept a non-conference doubleheader against Fullerton on Saturday at Antelope Valley College.
The Marauders (22-12) won the first game 3-2 and rallied for an 8-6 win in the second game.
In the first game, AVC scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 2-0 lead and added a run in the fourth.
Savannah Cervantes hit an RBI single in the third and finished 2-for-3 and Alanna Hernandez drew a bases-loaded walk to force in pinch runner Bella Escobar with a run in the third.
Victoria Alcantar drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, allowing Maeyll Grimes to score.
AVC leadoff batter Natasha Arroyo went 2-for-4.
Alcantar gave up two runs, one earned, on five hits and three walks in five innings, striking out four and Emmeliz Sera threw two scoreless innings of relief, giving up one hit and striking out two.
In the second game, AVC rallied from a 3-0 deficit with six runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Arroyo hit a three-run home run in the third, Hernandez hit a two-run single and pinch hitter Jayda Williams drove in pinch runner Macayla Brown with a sacrifice fly.
The Marauders took an 8-4 lead on a two-run home run by Cadence Crampton in the fifth inning.
Crampton finished 2-for-4 and Hernandez was 2-for-3.
Sera gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk in four innings, striking out one and Annalise Wagner gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits and one walk in three innings, striking out one.
“We picked up two huge non-conference wins against a great Fullerton team,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
The Marauders host Citrus today at 2:30 p.m. in their final home game of the regular season.
AVC is half a game behind first-place Bakersfield, which has played one less game than the Marauders, while Citrus is in fourth place in the Western State East Conference.
