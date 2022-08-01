Rangers Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws to the plate during the second inning against the Texas Rangers on Sunday in Anaheim. Detmers struck out all three batters in the inning on nine pitches, becoming the first pitcher to throw an immaculate inning and a no-hitter in the same season.

ANAHEIM — Even after striking out in his first three trips to the plate Sunday, Texas’ Ezequiel Duran wasn’t lacking in confidence as he came up with the bases loaded and none out in the ninth inning of a tie game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Duran delivered a three-run double as the Rangers beat the Angels 5-2 despite Los Angeles starter Reid Detmers throwing an immaculate inning.

