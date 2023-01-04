Fiesta Bowl Football

Associated Press

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs as Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) defends during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl, Saturday, in Glendale, Ariz. Duggan will face off against Stetson Bennett and Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday.

 Rick Scuteri

GLENDALE, Ariz. — TCU thought so much of Max Duggan at the beginning of the season that he lost his job. Georgia seemed like it spent years trying to give its starting quarterback job to anyone not named Stetson Bennett.

If they gave out five stars for resiliency, these two guys would have been some of the highest-rated recruits in the country.

