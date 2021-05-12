LANCASTER — After an outburst of 17 runs in their opening California Pacific Tournament game on Monday, the University of Antelope Valley baseball team was mired in a pitchers’ duel for most of Tuesday’s game against the University of Saint Katherine.
Both teams had opportunities to score, but it was the Firebirds who came away with a big, clutch hit and a 5-2 victory at The Hangar.
“It was tough, we fought our hardest, did everything we could,” said UAV senior outfielder Keola Viloria. “Things didn’t fall our way today. We’re gonna regroup and come back for the next game.”
With the win, USK advanced to today’s championship series.
To get a rematch with the Firebirds, the Pioneers had to win Tuesday night’s late game against Benedictine Mesa. UAV fought for nine innings, but lost to Benedictine Mesa, 11-10. The Pioneers were eliminated from the tournament while Benedictine will play USK in the championship series.
In the earlier game, USK broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh on a three-run home run over the wall in left field by leadoff hitter Baker Springstun.
The Firebirds’ No. 8 and 9 batters, Alonzo Castellanos and Tyler Hajjar, led off the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back singles to set the table for Springstun. Their hits knocked out UAV starting pitcher Isaiah Ramos, who was replaced by Erik Demchuk.
Springstun sent a 2-2 offering from Demchuk over the wall for the go-ahead runs.
“The guys came out and they competed their tails off,” said UAV second-year head coach Neal White. “All you can ask for is playing the game hard, play it the right way and I think both teams did that. That one big hit was late in the game and it was tough to come back from, but I think our guys continued to play at high level.”
Castellanos and Hajjar both scored two runs each on the day. Castellanos finished 3-for-4, while Springstun was hard to keep off the bases for the Pioneers as he went 3-for-4 with an RBI double.
UAV got on the board first in the top of the first inning. Williams Garcia hit a two-out double and came home on an RBI single by Dominic Enbody to put the Pioneers up 1-0.
The Firebirds took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third as Castellanos scored on Springstun’s RBI double and Hajjar came home after Casey Petersen reached on an error.
USK left the bases loaded in that frame as Ramos got a strikeout and fielder’s choice to end the inning.
“He really competed for us well,” White said. “Early on, he was in some trouble and he found a way to get outs and to minimize and to put us in a good position to win.”
The score stayed that way until the top of the sixth.
Before the inning started, the Pioneers gathered in the dugout and pumped each other up and cheered.
The energy spilled over to the field as Enbody led off the inning with a double to right field and pinch runner Kenji McCarthy immediately scored on Bryan Gomez’s single to tie the game.
“We just reminded ourselves we got this far and we’ve just got to stick to our Pioneer ways,” Viloria said. “Earn the extra base, get runners on and move them over. Obviously it worked.”
Viloria finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, a bunt single and a stolen base.
“I felt really good today,” Viloria said. “I was seeing the ball good. I just stuck with my approach to right-center and just got my pitch. I just tried to get on for my team to start something.”
The Pioneers had heads-up base running throughout the game, as Viloria stretched a single into a double in the last inning and Tyler Van Marter did the same in the sixth inning.
“Coach Neal always preaches, get that extra base,” Viloria said. “Make them play catch. It’s just our Pioneer way to get that extra base and have the offense behind you get you in.”
UAV and USK each had 10 hits, but the Pioneers left nine men on base compared to the Firebirds’ seven.
Enbody was 2-for-4 for the Pioneers and Gomez and Van Marter both finished 2-for-3.
Ramos allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits and two walks, one intentional, while striking out four in six-plus innings.
USK pitcher Tommy Baltazar picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits in six innings.
“(We’ve got to) learn from our mistakes,” Viloria said. “We played good, just have more patient ABs I think. A lot of us were looking for the big hit, but we kind of strided away from our approaches.”
In the later game, the Pioneers trailed as much as 7-1 after allowing six runs in the top of the first inning.
But UAV effectively chipped away at the deficit, taking an 8-7 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Gomez and Van Marter led off the inning with back-to-back singles and later scored on one-out RBI singles by Bakker and Christian Onomura.
But the lead was short-lived as the Redhawks added two more runs in the top of the sixth to go up 9-8.
The Pioneers tied the game on an RBI single by Enbody to score Brock Bueno in the bottom of the sixth.
Benedictine followed two innings later with two runs to take an 11-9 lead. UAV continued to rally, scoring a run off Bueno’s double in the bottom of the eighth. But a weird double play ended the inning when Garcia’s lined out low to the ground to the pitcher and Bueno was doubled up at second base in the confusion.
The Pioneers outhit the Redbirds 17-13, but also committed four errors in the game.
Kyle Adkins took the loss after allowing nine runs on eight hits and six walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings.
Enbody continued his hot streak, finishing 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs while Gomez was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Bueno hit two doubles and drove in two runs.
Baker and Garcia also recorded two hits apiece.
