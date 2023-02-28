Blackhawks Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

The Anaheim Ducks’ Isac Lundestrom (21) celebrates after his goal with Trevor Zegras (11) as Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) stands in front of his net during the first period on Monday in Anaheim. The Ducks won 4-2.

ANAHEIM — Max Jones scored the go-ahead goal, Troy Terry had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks beat Chicago 4-2 on Monday night to snap the Blackhawks’ five-game winning streak.

Isac Lundestrom and Jakob Silfverberg also scored, Mason McTavish had a career-high three assists, and the Ducks won their third straight game. Lukas Dostal made 24 saves after losing his previous five starts.

