Sharks Ducks Hockey

The Ducks celebrate a 5-4 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday in Anaheim. John Klingberg scored the winning goal for the Ducks.

 

ANAHEIM. — John Klingberg scored at 1:08 of overtime, Mason McTavish had his first career multi-goal game with two goals and two assists and the Anaheim Ducks rallied for a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

Troy Terry had a rush to the net and placed a perfect pass to Klingberg in front as he put it past Sharks goalie Kaapo Kahkonen for his fifth goal of the season.

