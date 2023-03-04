Canadiens Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks center Jayson Megna (right) celebrates his goal with center Derek Grant during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday in Anaheim.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

ANAHEIM — Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg scored power-play goals in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks extended their point streak to five games, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Friday night.

Jayson Megna also scored for Anaheim, which is 4-0-1 during its streak. John Gibson stopped 26 shots and Derek Grant had two assists.

