Ducks left wing Max Comtois (left) celebrates with goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) after the Ducks defeated the San Jose Sharks, Tuesday, in San Jose. The Ducks won 6-5 in a shootout.

SAN JOSE — Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored shootout goals and the Anaheim Ducks overcame Erik Karlsson’s first career hat trick to beat the San Jose Sharks 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Logan Couture scored for San Jose in the shootout but Anthony Stolarz stopped Karlsson and Kevin Labanc to earn his first win of the year.

