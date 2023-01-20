Ducks Blue Jackets Hockey

The Ducks' Simon Benoit (left) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with Kevin Shattenkirk during the second period on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.  The Ducks won 5-3.

 

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cam Fowler, Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique each had a goal and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Thursday night and snap a five-game losing streak.

The Ducks scored three times in the second period before putting in the third-period winner. It was Anaheim’s fifth multi-goal comeback this season, tying it with New Jersey for the NHL lead.

