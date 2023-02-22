Ducks Lightning Hockey

Associated Press

Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) looks to shoot against Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal during the second period on Tuesday in Tampa, Fla. The Ducks lost 6-1.

TAMPA, Fla. — Nick Paul scored the first of four Tampa Bay goals in a span of 5:55 in the second period, and Brayden Point scored his 200th NHL goal as the Lightning dealt the Anaheim Ducks their sixth straight loss, 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Ross Colton, Anthony Cirelli and Zach Bogosian also scored during the second-period outburst for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 24 saves. Tampa Bay, the only team in the NHL averaging more than four goals per game at home, is 14-0-1 in its last 15 games at Amalie Arena.

