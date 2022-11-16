Red Wings Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Ducks center Ryan Strome (right) celebrates with center Trevor Zegras after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings, Tuesday, in Anaheim.

 

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

ANAHEIM — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new team with 46 seconds left in regulation to force overtime for the Ducks, who then made an opportunistic scoring play to earn only their fifth victory of the season — still none in regulation.

