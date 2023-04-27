Athletics Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Hunter Renfroe, left, and Brandon Drury, right, congratulate each other after scoring on a ground rule double by Matt Thaiss as Oakland Athletics catcher Carlos Perez stands at the plate during the second inning of a baseball game on Wednesday in Anaheim.

 Mark J. Terrill

ANAHEIM — Brandon Drury spent his first three weeks with the Angels in a fog. The veteran found his way out of it right when the lowly Oakland Athletics came to Anaheim.

Drury homered, doubled and drove in three runs in his third straight monster game, and Shohei Ohtani hit a late two-run homer in Los Angeles' 11-3 victory Wednesday night.

