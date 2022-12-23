Angels Drury Baseball

Associated Press

The Padres’ Brandon Drury bats against the Giants, Oct. 3, in San Diego. Drury has agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract with the Angels.

 Gregory Bull

ANAHEIM — Infielder Brandon Drury has agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

Right-hander Oliver Ortega was designated for assignment Thursday to make room on the Angels’ 40-man roster for Drury, who hit a career-best 28 homers last season while playing for Cincinnati and San Diego. He won the Silver Slugger award as a utility player.

