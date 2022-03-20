WALNUT — The Quartz Hill swim team had five top 10 finishes at the Winterfest Final at Mt. SAC and broke two school records on Saturday.
The Quartz Hill girls finished 13th out of 28 teams and the Quartz Hill boys were 20th out of 20 teams.
Quartz Hill’s Emily Drossel had an outstanding meet for the Quartz Hill girls.
Drossel finished 10th in the 100-yard backstroke, the highest she could finish after she missed qualifying for the A Finals by .02 seconds on Friday.
Drossel finished with a time of 58.18, the third fastest time at the meet, a CIF Automatic time and one that broke the Quartz Hill school record held by Sarah Colvin (1:00.17) in 2005. It also broke the Golden League record held by Palmdale’s Mary Brown (59.53) in 2007.
Drossel was also part of the Quartz Hill girls 200 freestyle relay team, along with Bethany Burga, Kiana Henriquez and Isabelle Drossel, that finished fifth overall with a CIF Automatic time of 1:42.52. The time broke the school and league record of 1:44.23 set in 2014 by Hailey Taylor, Alexis Kerns, Courtney Skelley and Amanda Karunaratne.
Emily Drossel also finished fourth in the 100 freestyle with a CIF Automatic time of 53.21.
Burga also finished 16th in the 200 freestyle, with a CIF Consideration time of 2:01.18, and 14th in the 100 backstroke (1:02.14).
The relay team of Emily Drossel, Burga, Henriquez and Isabelle Drossel finished 11th overall in the 400 free relay with a CIF Automatic time of 3:47.88.
Sebastian Petho had two top seven finishes for the Quartz Hill boys team.
Petho was seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:46.72) and fifth in the 500 freestyle with a CIF Automatic time of 4:47.94.
Sebastian Petho also led off the 200 and 400 free relay teams, with Ethan Howell, Miguel Valencia and AJ Petho.
The 200 free relay finished 14th overall with a CIF consideration time of 1:35.00 and the 400 free relay team was 13th with a CIF consideration time of 3:27.98.
Quartz Hill is off for Spring Break, along with the rest of the Golden League for swimming, and will face Lancaster on March 30 at Marie Kerr Pool.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian 3,
Vasquez 0
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept a Heritage League match against Vasquez on Saturday 25-7, 25-8, 25-9 at Vasquez High School.
The Knights remain undefeated in league play at 3-0 and 6-1 overall.
Desert Christian junior outside Cade Schmidt set a school record with 12 aces on 19 serves to go with 12 kills.
Desert Christian senior middle Cody Royster had four kills and three blocks, freshman setter Colt Schmidt had 26 assists, four kills and one block, junior outside Sean Worrell added four kills and two aces and sophomore middle Zachary Bell had two kills and 16 serves.
Desert Christian will play a league match on Tuesday at Santa Clarita Christian at 4 p.m.
