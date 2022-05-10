Drossel is first girls swimmer to reach state

Quartz Hill senior swimmer Emily Drossel qualified for the CIF-State Championship meet after the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Finals on Saturday.
Drossel is the first female swimmer from the Valley to reach the state meet, which began in 2015. The only other swimmer to reach the state meet was Quartz Hill’s Cody Kewley in 2016.
Drossel qualified in the 100-yard butterfly, where she swam a personal-best 56.41 seconds, for the 11th fastest time in the Southern Section. The time broke her own school record and landed her second at the finals.
That time ranks her 31st overall in the state meet.
The state prelims begin at 1 p.m. on Friday at Clovis Olympic Swim Complex in Clovis.
The finals will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Boys Golf
CIF-SS Individual
Northern Regionals
THOUSAND OAKS — Four Valley golfers competed well at the CIF-Southern Section Individual Northern Regionals on Monday at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks.
Only the top 20 scores from 119 golfers moved on to the CIF Finals. Sixteen golfers shot par (70) or better with a low of 62. The cutoff for 20 was 71.
Quartz Hill senior Tanner Klundt had his best showing at Individuals, shooting a 76. He shot an 87 at the course last year.
Freshman Tayden Ramos has only room to grow for the Royals as he finished one shot behind Klundt with a 77.
Lancaster senior Drew DeGeorge shot an 84 in his first time at the tournament and Quartz Hill junior Connor Jazwiecki shot an 88 — the same score from last season.
The Royals aren’t done yet as they compete in the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 Team Championship Tournament next Monday at El Prado Golf Course in Chino.
Men’s College Golf
CCCAA SoCal Regionals
VENTURA — Antelope Valley College men’s golfer Derrick Rossmango competed at the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional on Monday at Olivas Links in Ventura.
Rossmango did not qualify for the state tournament. He shot an 84 in his first round and an 86 in his second round to finish with a 170 on the day.
Rossmango qualified for the SoCal tournament by shooting a 73 and a 76 at the Western State Conference Finals on April 25 at Alisal River Course in Solvang.
