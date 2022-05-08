MISSION VIEJO — The Quartz Hill swim team broke three school records and two Golden League records at the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Finals on Saturday at the Marguerite Aquatics Complex.
Quartz Hill senior Emily Drossel led the Royals with a CIF State consideration time in the 100 butterfly.
Drossel finished second in the 100 fly championship final with a time of 56.41, breaking her own school and league record.
Drossel will learn on Monday if she will compete in the CIF State Swimming Championships, which will be held on Friday at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex at Clovis West High School.
Drossel was also a member of the Quartz Hill girls 200 free relay team, along with senior Kiana Henriquez, sophomore Isabelle Drossel and freshman Bethany Burga, that finished fifth in the championship final with a time of 1:40.86, shattering their own league and school record by almost two full seconds.
The relay team just missed State consideration time by .33 seconds and has cut four seconds off the old school and league record this season.
Emily Drossel broke her own 50 free record in leading off the relay and missed the league record by .10.
The Quartz Hill girls 400 free relay team — Emily Drossel, Henriquez, Isabelle Drossel and Burga — finished third in the championship final with a time of 3:43.26, which was the second fastest in school history, missing the record by .6.
The Quartz Hill girls finished fifth overall in the team scores, the Royals highest finish ever in Division 3.
Quartz Hill senior Sebastian Petho won the 500 free consolation finals with a time of 4:45.25, breaking his own school record.
